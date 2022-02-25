SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prior to juvenile justice reforms in 2015, South Dakota ranked number two in the nation for incarcerating children with the state spending up to $144,000 per child, according to Pew.

To curb a rise in disruptive behavior among juveniles in the school system, the South Dakota Legislature passed the Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act (JJPSIA) in 2015. Since its implementation juvenile commitments to correctional facilities have declined and provided the youth of South Dakota with alternatives to stop the behavior and keep children from being incarcerated.

Just seven years after that act was passed, a bill is now passing through the legislature to repeal the majority of the reforms in order to combat what lawmakers, and some educators, are calling a public safety problem in South Dakota schools.

Senator V.J. Smith (R-Brookings) brought Senate Bill 198 forward after hearing anecdotes from teachers who say they spend the majority of their days disciplining and counseling students rather than teaching them. During the Senate State Affairs hearing on February 16, Brookings superintendent Dr. Klint Willert corroborated these claims saying that students are becoming so disruptive that it is taking a toll on other students and teachers. These students aren’t seeing consequences for their behavior, Willert told the committee.

Testimony in that hearing included other educators including Principal Ryan Rollinger of Harrisburg who said that their school alone has seen students’ behavior range from weapons possession to robbery, assault and even attempted murder. Rollinger said that students who commit serious crimes are coming back to school as they await trial or after adjudication from the courts.

Repealing juvenile justice reforms

Following the passage of the JJSPIA, community-based services and diversion programs were utilized for youth exhibiting disruptive and criminal behavior in the school system. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, prior to the introduction of the act in 2014, the Department of Corrections (DOC) placed 254 juveniles in facilities both in and outside of South Dakota. Projections for FY2023 estimate the DOC will place 107 juveniles in facilities. Due to the decrease of incarcerated youth, the DOC has seen less need for full time staff in its facilities dropping from 47 in 2014, to 23 being needed in FY2023.

SB 198 would repeal changes made to the juvenile justice system in 2015 by the legislature and increase the number of juveniles in the care of the DOC according to Sen. Smith. One of the changes SB 198 would make would allow children deemed by the courts as “in need of supervision” to be placed in a facility for up to 90 days. Current reforms do not allow juveniles to be in detention for more than 7 days.

The court could also decide between six options for juveniles: (1) commit the child to the DOC, (2) order the juvenile to pay restitution, (3) place the juvenile in an alternative educational program, (4) have the juvenile examined and treated at the Human Services center, (5) impose a fine not exceeding $500, or (6) suspend or revoke the juvenile’s driving privileges.

During the Senate meeting on February 23, debate broke out over whether to pass the bill.

Much of that conversation stemmed from the study that is included in section 1 of the bill. That study would create a 25-person committee involving representatives from the public, education and legislature and would be appointed by the House of Representatives, Senate and the Governor. The committee would work to develop alternatives for placement, develop findings and recommend legislation on the topic.

Senator David Wheeler (R-Huron) suggested an amendment to the bill that would not cut funds to the diversion programs until the study could be completed. Senator Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) pushed back and said that keeping the funds in place would gut SB 198 and take away the action associated with it.

Senator Troy Heinert (D-Mission) spoke against SB 198 saying that most children in the juvenile justice system were American Indian students. He added that children who were placed in juvenile facilities often left with no skills and went back into custody due to lack of options.

“If we wanna fix juvenile justice, let’s put some money in to get these kids the help and the resources that they need. I would much rather spend money on that, than locking them away,” Heinert told the Senate.

Senator Troy Heinert discusses juvenile justice reforms at Democratic Leadership press briefing on Feb. 24

Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge) called SB 198 a “bad bill.” Foster spoke of her experience teaching on the Pine Ridge Reservation and disciplining one student for his disruptive behavior in class. She said that at the time of disciplining the student she did not know of the student’s home life or that the student had recently been assaulted. She said she wishes that as a teacher she had de-escalation training and the tools to provide mental health resources for students. If she had, Foster said that student might still be alive.

The Department of Corrections was a strong opponent against the bill.

Kristi Bunkers, Director of Juvenile Services for the DOC, told the committee that the bill goes too far and would overturn reforms that are working. Prior to the reforms, Bunkers said that 38.9% of the juveniles were returned to DOC custody within 3 years of being locked up. Since the reforms were enacted, she says recidivism rates are continuing to see a downward tread with 15% of juveniles being returned to custody.

In addition to the reforms working, Bunkers told the committee that around 56% of offenders were not being detained on violent crimes, but rather low-level offenses and parole violations. That is not to say that violent offenders aren’t being detained, she said, but the majority of the kids were being detained on grand theft, simple assault, and parole violations. In the current fiscal year, 67% of offenders have not committed a violent crime, Bunkers said.

Bunkers concluded her testimony by citing the current workforce shortage that is impacting the entire nation. All in state beds are currently full, Bunkers said, meaning that there is not enough room nor staff to detain more children which this bill would call for.

“The state should prioritize outcome-based investments, not over-invest in beds that we can’t even staff today,” Bunkers said.

With the current reforms, Bunkers said the DOC has been able to distribute $1.8 million dollars to counties for diversion programs to keep children from being admitted to facilities.

The School to Prison Pipeline

Those that oppose repealing the juvenile justice reforms say that allowing for more incarceration of children will contribute to the School to Prison Pipeline. That refers to policies and laws across the nation that push at-risk youth into the criminal justice system, according to the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund. The term was coined in the 1980’s during the Reagan administration when the federal government cracked down on drugs and crime policy. Those “zero tolerance” policies translated to increased rates of suspension and expulsion and added police presence to schools.

The problem with the school to prison pipeline according to Staci Jonson, Senior Director of Children and Youth Services at LSS of South Dakota, is that it deprives students of alternatives to change their behavior.

“They never get the opportunity to learn how to do it differently,” Jonson told KELOLAND News. “When you lose hope it’s a lot harder to overcome and come out of what you feel you’re destined for.”

Jonson has been working in juvenile justice reform for 14 years and runs the ARISE Youth Center in Rapid City which is one of the diversion programs offered to juveniles. ARISE, and other diversion programs, provide youth between ages 10 and 17-years-old with access to mental health resources, volunteer opportunities, chemical dependency treatment, mentoring programs and classes. These programs allow for early intervention to address and solve the issue before incarceration is presented as an option.

“Change is a process, and the first step is that the person that needs to make some changes has to engage in that process,” Jonson said.

The diversion programs allow students and their families to work together to address the ‘why’ of the situation, Jonson explained. For these students, their choices don’t exist in a vacuum and contributing factors to the disruptive behavior can vary. Jonson says that trauma, substance abuse, mental health, bullying, domestic violence, and a lack of a support system could be behind the behaviors that are being exhibited in schools. The work begins with understanding the student and involving them in the process of change, she added.

“If we just talk about eliminating the kids who are struggling the most, we’re just moving the problem, we’re not solving the problem.” Staci Jonson

But evaluating each individual need of a student can be difficult work for schools, especially when they lack the resources Jonson acknowledged. “We have to give them the resources.”

When a person is incarcerated as a child, they are more likely to end up back in the system, Jonson said. The data provided by the DOC shows that to be true as recidivism rates in 2014 were much higher compared to 2020, years after the diversion programs were implemented. It can also affect the child in the long-term on a psychological level. The effect incarceration can have on children differs based on each individual child and their resiliency and the support systems they have in place in the home.

“When we eject our youth from our schools, or from their communities and from their families it leaves a lasting impact,” Jonson said.

Racial disparities for youth incarceration in South Dakota

Black and Native American people make up 17% of South Dakota’s population but are 57% of incarcerated youth in the state. While reforms to the juvenile justice system seem to be working, the data reflects a disparity between white children who are mostly benefitting from the reforms while students of color are facing increased rates of incarceration.

A report from South Dakota Kids Count breaks down the data of incarcerated youth from 2014 through 2020 for several South Dakota counties by race. The data collected in Minnehaha and Pennington County shows declines in the total number of youths admitted to detention centers, dropping from 497 (Minnehaha) and 416 (Pennington) in 2014 to 208 and 267 respectively in 2020.

But while the overall number of youths in custody decreased, the percentage of youth of color increased in that period. In 2014, 61% of detained juveniles in Minnehaha County and 75% in Pennington County were youth of color. In 2020, that jumped to 68% and 81% respectively.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Jonson said. “For a very long time we’ve tried to address the need from the outside in and the answers don’t exist in a system.”

According to a study from the American Civil Liberties Union titled “Cops and No Counselors” South Dakota ranks in the top ten states for arrests per 10,000 for Native Americans. That same study found that Native American and Black students with disabilities faced higher rates of referral to law enforcement than any other demographic.

“Unfortunately, youth of color are also less likely to be diverted from juvenile court compared to white youth, further perpetuating their disproportionate involvement with the justice system,” the study states.

In South Dakota, for the children that are referred to diversion programs, there is an 87% success rate according to the latest data from the DOC. Jonson and the DOC both point to the success of the diversion programs showing that students, and the entire family unit, benefit in the process. At ARISE, Jonson said that when a student completes the program, they don’t see them again because they have received the help they needed.

The DOC says that the state is saving money by not incarcerating children but rather distributing the money to the communities themselves to invest in diversion initiatives. The fiscal note provided to South Dakota lawmakers shows that approximately $9,839,912 in general funds would have to be diverted to the DOC if SB 198 succeeds in repealing justice reforms in place.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) has $1,788,894 for FY2023 to provide family therapy and substance use disorder services for at-risk juveniles entering diversion programs. But if SB 198 is passed, those funds will not be needed and will be saved instead.

“In total, the ongoing cost to the state if this bill were to pass is an additional $7,775,484 in

general funds,” the DOC and DSS conclude in the note.