Frisco provides space to play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can’t toss a football from here to there but the presence is noticeable.

The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and training facilities aren’t too far from where the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits football team will play Sunday for the FCS Division I national championship in Frisco, Texas.

The Texas city has been the host site since 2010.

The city billed “Sports City USA,” is keenly dedicated to playing host to various sports events each year.

“We try to live up to our billing as ‘Sports City USA,'” said Josh Dill, director of sports and events for the Frisco Visitors and Convention Bureau (Visit Frisco). “…having this game in Frisco I think solidifies us a Sports City USA. It’s a real honor to host such a prestigious event (FCS championship). It’s something honestly we look for to every year. We can’t wait to see kickoff and see these teams try to reach their pinacle.”

Dill talks about some features of Toyota Stadium in the following video. The drone video of the stadium is from Visit Frisco.

While Frisco has big link to football, Toyota Stadium is also home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the FC Dallas professional soccer team.

“It’s a great interactive soccer museum that kind of tells the story of soccer in the U.S.,” Dill said.

The Hunt family owns the FC Dallas and the Kansas City Chiefs. The family continues the legacy of LaMar Hunt who was an active promoter of football and soccer in the U.S.

Dill said the Hunt Family is dedicated to continuing the tradition of hosting the FCS championship as two football locker rooms were built under the soccer hall of fame.

“That facility was built but it was built with two brand new football locker rooms underneath it to accommodate this game. That was kind of our vision for keeping this game in here Frisco long term,” Dill said.

Toyota Stadium is part of a 145-acre complex that includes 17 soccer fields.

The stadium is the site for the FCS game but there is another bowl game in December.

“Our local high schools play at Toyota Stadium as well on Thursday and Friday nights,” said Marla Roe, the executive director of Visit Frisco.

Roe said growth in the sports events has sparked other growth including restaurants and motels as well as helping to develop areas of the city.

When the city first played host to the FSC championship game, the population was about 116,000, according to the city’ of Frisco website. The estimated 2021 population is 206,000. The city is about 27 miles north of Dallas.