SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Heading down to Frisco to cheer on the Jackrabbits this weekend? Although the city is over 800 miles from Jackrabbit Nation, at least one Texas bar will be decked in yellow and blue and opening its doors to SDSU fans for a second time.

The Local, a bar and restaurant near Toyota Stadium where SDSU will take on Montana for its shot at keeping the FCS Championship title, has become the official headquarters for Jackrabbit Nation down in Texas.

“We just really love the people,” said Brian Harder, owner of The Local. “I’m a native Texan and it just seems like very like-minded people and we just get along with them really well. They’re all polite and cool and like to have a good time. We’ve had a great experience with them.”

SDSU fans at The Local in 2022. Photo courtesy of Amanda England.

SDSU fans at The Local in 2022. Photo courtesy of Amanda England.

The Local has a full list of events this year starting on Thursday with a backyard barbecue that goes all weekend from 3 p.m. to midnight.

“We’ll be doing brats because you guys are South Dakotans, hotdogs and then a little bit of Texas with some brisket brought in,” said Amanda England, The Local’s special events and social media coordinator.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jackrabbit Central Bookstore will set up shop at The Local to sell last-minute official Jackrabbit merch. That evening from 8:30-11 p.m., Texas band “Red Dirt Experience” will perform on The Local’s outdoor stage.

The Local’s FCS Championship weekend schedule. Photo courtesy of Amanda England.

Saturday includes a live recording of the Jacks Illustrated podcast on the stage from 1-3 p.m., followed by Sioux Falls-based Northwestern Mutual’s fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand. The financial company will have “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” style challenges and games to raise money right after the podcast recording.

Karaoke, which England said was a big hit amongst Jackrabbit fans last year, will go from 7-9 p.m. Saturday night. The Local’s sister bar, Saintsbury Tavern, will have karaoke on Friday night and live music from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday. The Tavern is walking distance from The Local and is a smaller, pub-style venue.

Last year was the first time The Local hosted any FCS fans and had less than three days to prepare for the crowds from South Dakota. When Jackrabbit fans arrived on Thursday last year, The Local was swiftly introduced to the school spirit– and drinking abilities– of South Dakotans.

“It was crazy. They kept warning us, you know, ‘Better be ready, better be ready,” and we thought we were ready but we weren’t,” Harder said. “You guys came in hot and we just did everything we could to pull it off. It wound up being a really fun, chaotic, awesome weekend.”

England said the bar completely ran out of beer in their first four hours that Thursday and had to make multiple trips a day to Costco to keep up with the demand.

“What’s really great about the fans and everyone from South Dakota, they didn’t get upset when we ran out of beer,” England said. “They were saying that most people don’t know how much they drink. They were proud of the fact that we ran out of beer.”

This year, The Local has thoroughly prepared and now has a refrigerated ice truck and received multiple beer deliveries this week.

“I don’t think we’ll run out. I mean, we have a U-Haul of beer,” England said.

A portion of the alcohol The Local has ready for Jackrabbit fans. Photo courtesy of Amanda England.

Josh Dill, director of sports and events for Visit Fargo, said they try to adequately prepare the community for the thousands of fans they expect every year for FCS Championship weekend.

“We try to let everybody know that we’ve got some friends from the north coming in,” Dill said. “We try to let our restaurants and bars and stuff know to be ready for some thirsty groups coming in and to make sure that they’re ready and welcoming to both fan bases.”

The city of Frisco and Toyota Stadium has been the site of the FCS Championship game for 13 years. The game brings in just shy of $10 million for the region, Dill said.

“We want these student athletes and these fans to all leave and go home with a positive impression of Frisco. It all starts with a visit for us. People may relocate here, they may take vacations here, they may refer family and friends to go and stay in Frisco, so we want everybody leaving with a positive image.”