SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As most of the state of South Dakota digs out from varying amounts of snowfall, officials in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe office of emergency management say there are no current weather-related issues on the reservation.

Andrea Hacker, working as coordinator for the RST officer of emergency management, told KELOLAND News Thursday afternoon that while the reservation got an average of 7-9 inches of snow, clean-up efforts are going well, with all BIA roads having been cleared — though she noted some may not stay clear due to drifting snow caused by the day’s wind.

Overall, little of note has happened due to the storm, with Hacker telling us there had been just two rescues on Wednesday night, both being drivers who were on the road when no travel was advised.

While blowing snow and drifting will undoubtedly cause issues for some, Hacker noted the wind chill as a present concern for citizens, calling the wind chill today extreme, and saying the NWS had forecasted -33°F wind chills tomorrow.

At the time of writing, the temperature in Mission was -3°F with a wind chill of -22°F.

Hacker urged people to be mindful of the temperature in the coming days, noting that frostbite can set in within minutes when wind chills dip to such low temperatures. She advised children should stay indoors, and adults should be careful when out driving.

Hacker also noted that the Tribe is working to get firewood to those in need of it for heating, though she also noted that no issues are currently being reported for those relying on propane.