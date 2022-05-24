SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just one day before Annie Lanning died in the deadly May 12 storms, she took to Facebook to share a ‘Safe Space’ logo she had designed to support inclusivity for everyone.

Lanning’s longtime friend, Tamme Klutman, said for as long as she’s known her, Annie was dedicated to making people feel welcome.

“She wanted anybody, no matter who you were, but particularly students, to feel that they had a place to go if they were struggling,” Klutman said.

From left to right: Tamme Klutman, Annie Lanning, and Carmen Toft. Courtesy: Tamme Klutman

The pair met in high school in Yankton and stayed connected through the years both in-person and over social media. After her passing, Klutman and other friends of Lanning came together to decide what to do with the logo she had designed.

The group decided to place the logo on t-shirts, stickers and pins that can be purchased on Etsy or through a pre-sale. All of the proceeds from the sale will go to Lanning’s husband and son.

Klutman said that through the shirts and other items, they can honor Lanning’s legacy even though she is now gone.

“It was one of her passions to advocate for some of these groups that could be marginalized, or misunderstood or misrepresented,” Klutman said. “Annie just had an innate ability to find that one person that was, maybe, living in the shadows, somebody that maybe just didn’t feel that they had a voice.”

T-shirt featuring ‘Safe Space’ logo designed by Annie Lanning.

Logo designed by Annie Lanning.

Sticker featuring ‘Safe Space’ logo designed by Annie Lanning.

Lanning was a teacher at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls and Klutman said her classroom door was always open to students who needed a place to be heard. Lanning’s advocacy extended beyond the classroom and into the Sioux Falls community with her involvement in the Transformation Project.

According to the Transformation Project’s Twitter, Lanning spent ‘countless’ hours working with the non-profit as a ‘phenomenal advocate’ for the community.

“If you knew her, you were the lucky one.” Tamme Klutman

Klutman will remember Lanning as a funny, sarcastic, passionate and caring individual who always stood up for what she believed in. She hopes that through the sale of the logo, the community can continue Lanning’s legacy of inclusion and advocacy.

“If Annie is no longer here to be that safe space, then as we go forward honoring her legacy, it’s a way for us to tell people that even though Annie’s not here, we are here. We are a safe space,” Klutman said.

If you’d like to purchase a t-shirt you can fill out this Google form before June 6 to reserve a shirt. Stickers and pins can be purchased through the artmoms Etsy page.