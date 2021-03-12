Friday girls State Tournament results – March 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the girls state basketball tournaments have come to a close, making way for semifinal Friday.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 5
|#5 Mitchell
|48
|#9 Rapid City Central
|40
|Game 6
|#2 Aberdeen Central
|2:45 p.m.
|#3 Harrisburg
|Sanford Pentagon
|Game 7
|#1 Sioux Falls Washington
|5:30 p.m.
|#4 O’Gorman
|Sanford Pentagon
|Game 8
|#7 Brandon Valley
|8:15 p.m.
|#6 Rapid City Stevens
|Sanford Pentagon
The winner of game seven and eight will advance to the state championship.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS
|#9 Rapid City Central
|vs. L6
|12 p.m. Start
|Sanford Pentagon
|Mitchell
|vs. W6
|2:45 p.m.
|Sanford Pentagon
|3/4 Place Game
|L7 vs. L8
|5:30 p.m.
|Sanford Pentagon
|State Championship
|W7 vs. W8
|8:15 p.m.
|Sanford Pentagon
The class ‘A’ girls state tournament is being played in Watertown.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 1
|#5 Sioux Falls Christian
|56
|#8 McCook Central/Montrose
|45
|Game 2
|#7 Dakota Valley
|66
|#6 Belle Fourche
|63
|Game 3
|#1 St. Thomas More
|5 p.m.
|#4 Aberdeen Roncalli
|Watertown Arena
|Game 4
|#2 Winner
|7 p.m.
|#3 Hamlin
|Watertown Arena
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS
|#8 McCook Central/Montrose
|12 p.m. Start
|#6 Belle Fourche
|Watertown Arena
|#5 Sioux Falls Christian
|2 p.m.
|#7 Dakota Valley
|Watertown Arena
|3/4 Place Game
|L7 vs. L8
|5 p.m.
|Watertown Arena
|State Championship
|W7 vs. W8
|7 p.m.
|Watertown Arena
The third and final state tournament is the class ‘B’ girls state tournament which is being conducted in Huron.
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 5
|#8 Waverly-South Shore
|51
|#4 Hanson
|45
|Game 6
|#6 Herreid/Selby Area
|60
|#7 Viborg-Hurley
|46
|Game 7
|#1 Castlewood
|5 p.m.
|#5 Ethan
|Huron Arena
|Game 8
|#2 White River
|7 p.m.
|#3 Corsica-Stickney
|Huron Arena
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS
|#4 Hanson
|12 p.m. Start
|#6 Herreid/Selby Area
|Huron Arena
|#8 Waverly-South Shore
|2 p.m.
|#7 Viborg-Hurley
|Huron Arena
|3/4 Place Game
|L7 vs. L8
|5 p.m.
|Huron Arena
|State Championship
|W7 vs. W8
|7 p.m.
|Huron Arena
KELOLAND Sports will have coverage from all three tournaments and you can view highlights on KELOLAND News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Make sure to follow @KELOSports, @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower on Twitter for in game coverage.