Friday girls State Tournament results – March 12

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the girls state basketball tournaments have come to a close, making way for semifinal Friday.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5#5 Mitchell48#9 Rapid City Central40
Game 6#2 Aberdeen Central2:45 p.m.#3 HarrisburgSanford Pentagon
Game 7#1 Sioux Falls Washington5:30 p.m.#4 O’GormanSanford Pentagon
Game 8#7 Brandon Valley8:15 p.m.#6 Rapid City StevensSanford Pentagon

The winner of game seven and eight will advance to the state championship.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

#9 Rapid City Centralvs. L612 p.m. StartSanford Pentagon
Mitchellvs. W62:45 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
3/4 Place GameL7 vs. L85:30 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
State ChampionshipW7 vs. W88:15 p.m.Sanford Pentagon

The class ‘A’ girls state tournament is being played in Watertown.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1#5 Sioux Falls Christian56#8 McCook Central/Montrose45
Game 2#7 Dakota Valley66#6 Belle Fourche63
Game 3#1 St. Thomas More5 p.m.#4 Aberdeen RoncalliWatertown Arena
Game 4#2 Winner7 p.m.#3 HamlinWatertown Arena

The winner of game seven and eight will advance to the state championship.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

#8 McCook Central/Montrose12 p.m. Start#6 Belle FourcheWatertown Arena
#5 Sioux Falls Christian2 p.m.#7 Dakota ValleyWatertown Arena
3/4 Place GameL7 vs. L85 p.m.Watertown Arena
State ChampionshipW7 vs. W87 p.m.Watertown Arena

The third and final state tournament is the class ‘B’ girls state tournament which is being conducted in Huron.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5#8 Waverly-South Shore51#4 Hanson45
Game 6#6 Herreid/Selby Area60#7 Viborg-Hurley46
Game 7#1 Castlewood5 p.m.#5 EthanHuron Arena
Game 8#2 White River7 p.m.#3 Corsica-StickneyHuron Arena

The winner of game seven and eight will advance to the state championship.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

#4 Hanson12 p.m. Start#6 Herreid/Selby AreaHuron Arena
#8 Waverly-South Shore2 p.m.#7 Viborg-HurleyHuron Arena
3/4 Place GameL7 vs. L85 p.m.Huron Arena
State ChampionshipW7 vs. W87 p.m.Huron Arena

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage from all three tournaments and you can view highlights on KELOLAND News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Make sure to follow @KELOSports, @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower on Twitter for in game coverage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 