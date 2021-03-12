Friday girls State Tournament results – March 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the girls state basketball tournaments have come to a close, making way for semifinal Friday.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5 #5 Mitchell 48 #9 Rapid City Central 40 Game 6 #2 Aberdeen Central 2:45 p.m. #3 Harrisburg Sanford Pentagon Game 7 #1 Sioux Falls Washington 5:30 p.m. #4 O’Gorman Sanford Pentagon Game 8 #7 Brandon Valley 8:15 p.m. #6 Rapid City Stevens Sanford Pentagon

The winner of game seven and eight will advance to the state championship.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

#9 Rapid City Central vs. L6 12 p.m. Start Sanford Pentagon Mitchell vs. W6 2:45 p.m. Sanford Pentagon 3/4 Place Game L7 vs. L8 5:30 p.m. Sanford Pentagon State Championship W7 vs. W8 8:15 p.m. Sanford Pentagon

The class ‘A’ girls state tournament is being played in Watertown.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1 #5 Sioux Falls Christian 56 #8 McCook Central/Montrose 45 Game 2 #7 Dakota Valley 66 #6 Belle Fourche 63 Game 3 #1 St. Thomas More 5 p.m. #4 Aberdeen Roncalli Watertown Arena Game 4 #2 Winner 7 p.m. #3 Hamlin Watertown Arena

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

#8 McCook Central/Montrose 12 p.m. Start #6 Belle Fourche Watertown Arena #5 Sioux Falls Christian 2 p.m. #7 Dakota Valley Watertown Arena 3/4 Place Game L7 vs. L8 5 p.m. Watertown Arena State Championship W7 vs. W8 7 p.m. Watertown Arena

The third and final state tournament is the class ‘B’ girls state tournament which is being conducted in Huron.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5 #8 Waverly-South Shore 51 #4 Hanson 45 Game 6 #6 Herreid/Selby Area 60 #7 Viborg-Hurley 46 Game 7 #1 Castlewood 5 p.m. #5 Ethan Huron Arena Game 8 #2 White River 7 p.m. #3 Corsica-Stickney Huron Arena

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

#4 Hanson 12 p.m. Start #6 Herreid/Selby Area Huron Arena #8 Waverly-South Shore 2 p.m. #7 Viborg-Hurley Huron Arena 3/4 Place Game L7 vs. L8 5 p.m. Huron Arena State Championship W7 vs. W8 7 p.m. Huron Arena

