SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students at Minnesota public schools will soon be in another month of a free breakfast and free lunch program.

The state will provide an estimated $388 million in a two-year state budget to provide one free breakfast and one free lunch to all students, with no income guidelines.

Todd Holthaus, the superintendent and elementary principal in the Hills-Beaver Creek school district said lunch participation in the district is about the same as it was before the free lunch program.

The district did not offer breakfast until this year with the free program. “We’ve seen a smashing success in the participation for the free breakfast,” Holthaus said.

The Worthington school district is several miles east of Hills-Beaver Creek on Interstate 90.

The district’s food service coordinator, DeeAnn Crall, said the district has a history of a high percentage of students enrolled in free and reduced meals.

The free breakfast and lunch has caused a “little” increase in students eating at school, Crall said.

In October, students in the K-2nd grade school participated at a rate of 91% for lunch or 628 students of 699. For breakfast, the rate was 69%, or 464 students on average who ate breakfast, Crall said.

“Our littles (young students) have much bigger numbers,” Crall said.

For grades third through fifth, breakfast participation is 58% and lunch is 91%. The middle school participation is 87% for lunch and 41% for breakfast.

The high school allows juniors and seniors to leave the campus for lunch, which lowers the participation numbers, Crall said. The breakfast participation rate is 21.46% and lunch rate is 63% (62.6%).

Supports of the free breakfast and free lunch program in Minnesota and in other states have said the programs reduce food insecurity and can be linked to better performance in school as children have access to the free food.

The free breakfast program, “I think it reduces stress in the morning,” Holthaus said. Parents and students know a free meal is available in the morning.

And there is research that shows students who are well fed, do better in school, Holthaus said.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Food Research & Action Center and the Brookings Institution are just some examples of organizations that highlight the benefits of school meals and even free school meals.

In Minnesota, an estimated 163,310 children were food insecure, according to Education Data Initiative. The Children’s Defense Fund also used that number for 2020.

Although the free and reduced meal program provides better access for some food insecure students, there were gaps and issues with unpaid meal balances in schools.

Holthaus said the amount and number of unpaid balances in the Hills-Beaver Creek district was not high.

“We always ran pretty close but there were folks who were on the bubble who didn’t qualify for free and reduced meals,” he said.

The free meals eliminates any concern parents or students have about eating a meal, he said. He’s noted an increase in high school students who are now eating lunch at school.

The free meal program means his district doesn’t have to spend time collecting any new unpaid meal balances, Holtaus said.

Crall said the Worthington district still has unpaid meal balances from prior years. “Every school has an unpaid meal balance,” Crall said. “Those balances are not going away…we will still have those…but we won’t have additional balances.”

The School Nutrition Association reported that unpaid student meal debt totals about $19 million in the 847 school districts that reported their debt. The Midwest and Great Plains school districts had the highest rate of school meal debt.

Crall said another benefit of the free meals is the district is able to buy better products such as those referred to as farm to school.

The state reimburses school districts per meal on a monthly basis. Crall said the reimbursement process is efficient.

Schools that qualify for the reimbursement meal program must participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP). “Schools that participate in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National School Lunch Program (NSLP) must now participate in the state-funded Free School Meals Program,” according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Schools also continue to obtain applications for free and reduced meals because those numbers are tied to various federal programs such as Title I.

Holthaus and Crall said parents completed free and reduced meal applications at a good rate for this school year.

“There’s a concern about that in the future,” Crall said. Schools will need that free and reduced meal data for federal programs, even if student meals are free to all, she said.

She believes the Minnesota Department of Education is addressing that piece of the program.

Holthaus said he’s worked in education for about 32 years and he’s seen various initiatives come and go. But the free student meals, appear to be here for the long run, he said. “I sit on the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) board of directors and they are telling me this is here to stay,” Holthaus said.