SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Free and reduced meal programs are back in the nation’s public schools after a roughly two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic when free meals did not depend on income eligibility.

The program offers free and reduced school meals to students whose families qualify. The program is based on income-eligibility. It is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA said about 62,000 children were eligible for free and reduced lunch in South Dakota during the 2019-2020 school year. That was about 41% of all children in participating schools.

Data from the South Dakota Department of Education from the fall 2021 and fall 2020 school year shows that the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches can vary significantly by school district and even schools within a district.

In Sioux Falls, 79.2 % of the students at Hayward Elementary qualified for free and reduced lunches in 2019, according to South Dakota State University. That is nearly seven times more than the number who qualified at Sonia Sotomayor at 11.8%.

DOE’s 2021 list has the percentages at Sonia Sotomayor at 12.1% and 68% at Hayward.

Every public school in Todd County had at least 90% of its children eligible for free and reduced lunches in the fall of 2021 and 2019. All of Todd County is in the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

The school with the highest percentage of children eligible for free and reduced lunch in the Brookings School District in 2019 was Hillcrest Elementary with 30.9%. The percentage was 14.8% in the fall of 2021.

Children qualify for free or reduced meals based on these USDA standards: “Children are entitled to pay a reduced price if their household income is above 130% but at or below 185% of these guidelines. Children are automatically eligible for free school meals if their household receives food stamps, benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or, in most cases, benefits under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.”

The guidelines for free meals released this year are $17,667 a year for a one person household and $25,142 a year for reduced meals. A family of four can make up to $51,338 for reduced meals and $36,075 to qualify for free meals.

The free and reduced meal program was launched to ensure that all public schools students had access to a nutritious meal at lunch. Studies linked hunger to poor academic performance and other issues.

Research, including from the USDA, said that the program may have been used to subsidize adult, a la carte or non-reimbursable meals.

Research published in 2021 by the Brookings Institute said that free school lunches for all students can provide a larger academic and discipline benefit for schools than the free and reduced lunch program.

The school lunch program is also used as an indicator of poverty in a school district. A 2012 report from the National Center for Education Statistics said it can indicate numbers of poor children but it is not a measure of the level of poverty.

The Federal Reserve of Minneapolis lists the median income on the Rosebud Reservation, in which Todd County lies, at $24,611 and the per capita income at $10,161. The poverty rate is 54.28%. As stated earlier, all public schools in Todd County have at least 90% of their students qualifying for free or reduced meals.

In Minnehaha County where Hayward Elementary and Sonya Sotomayor are located, 8.1% of the county’s population was at poverty level in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the case of the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced meals, the 68% in 2021 at Hayward is likely an indicator of the income levels of the school area rather than the county.