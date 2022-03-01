SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winners of this lottery will each get a free residential housing lot in Chamberlain.

An eligible entrant can win a lot but they must build a house on it within a year, according to rules set by the Lake Francis Case Economic Development Corporation.

“In Chamberlain, the same thing that’s happening all over the state and nation, there is a housing shortage and a labor need,” city administrator Mike Lauritsen said.

There are jobs in Chamberlain but few places to live for those who may want those jobs.

The South Dakota Legislature has discussed using $200 million to spur housing development related to workforce needs. It included focuses on infrastructure. Senate Bill 53 did pass but it was defeated in the House appropriations committee on Feb. 28. Several opponents said they were concerned about access for small towns and cities.

Lauritsen said the city of Chamberlain got a jump start on its own idea in 2018.

The city established a Tax Increment Finance District to attract development to a new subdivision now called Smoke Groves Addition. Forty-two lots were established in the addition.

Recently the city transferred ownership of the addition to the development corporation that is giving away 11 lots through a lottery.

“We’ve averaged 2 1/2 new houses a year (in Chamberlain) over the past few years,” said Chad Pinkelman, the director of the Lake Francis Case Development Corporation.

Pinkelman said it wasn’t practical to wait years for 11 lots to be sold. The free lots should make building a house in Chamberlain more attractive, he said.

The development corporation and the city are not competing with local contractors, officials said.

“We have local home builders who don’t do developments, Pinkelman said.

Larger cities may have developers but that isn’t true for many small cities such as Chamberlain, he said. The city has about 2,565 people.

Although there is a known need for housing, development housing lots can be too expensive for local contractors because they will need to install infrastructure such as water lines and sewer lines, Lauritsen said.

He estimated the city’s investment in Smokey Groves as $1.5 million. Some has already been spent but that figure would also include full development of all lots for the total of 42, Lauritsen said.

“To be honest we don’t really have any lots for sale,” said Karri Swenson of Chamberlain Realty. “We don’t have any lots for entry level or first-time home buyers.”

A flyer about the free lots give-away in Chamberlain.

Chamberlain is in Brule County, which has a 1.9% unemployment rate. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation lists 155 job openings for the county.

Chamberlain has some of those jobs including 50 job openings in the largest employers in the city, Lauritsen said.

“These are better-paying, career-style jobs,” Lauritsen said. The three largest employers are St. Joseph’s Indian School, Sanford Hospital and the Chamberlain School District, he said.

Generally, it’s easier to recruit for jobs that offer good pay and benefits than for lower-paying jobs with no benefits. But, “if you can’t find a home…,” Lauritsen said, the employer can lose out on potential employees.

He knows firsthand of the housing crunch. He started in his city job six months ago.

“I lived in a motel for the first month and half,” Lauritsen said. He wasn’t able to find a rental but he did find a home to buy.

Swenson said the city and development corporation are thinking outside the box with giving away free lots.

“They are doing what they think is best,” Swenson said. Some local residents may be building in Smokey Groves, which can free up existing housing for others, she said.

Those who want to take a chance on a free lot need to know at least a couple of details.

They must be pre-approved for financing to build or move in a pre-fabricated house, Pinkelman said. The homes must be at least 1,500 square feet. They should have contacted a contractor to ensure the house can be built within a year.

Pinkelman said the year starts when the lot winner shows the development the final agreement with the mortgage/bank institution.

Lottery entrants can be contractors who want to build a speculation house to sell, Pinkelman said.

There is an open house on March 5 in the addition. The application period for the lot lottery ends on March 21. The lottery is March 24.