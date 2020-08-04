Franken says no changes in pandemic response yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls metropolitan area hasn’t reached a threshold to call for any changes in responses to the coronavirus pandemic, said Jill Franken, the director of Sioux Falls Public Health.

As of Aug. 4, the weekly percentage positive rate for the Sioux Falls area was 14%. The percentage positive rate has been increasing since July 4 when the rate was 5.5%.

The city’s COVID-19 dashboard said “On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days,” for the Sioux Falls MSA.

Image from Coronavirus Resources page from City of Sioux Falls as of Aug. 4

Franken said during July 7 Sioux Falls City Council meeting that the Centers for Disease Control says the positive percentage for the Sioux Falls area should not be higher than in the 10 to 12% range.

“The positivity rate is higher than we would want it to be,” Franken said on Aug. 4. Yet, other factors must also be considered, she said.

The area’s hospitalization rate is low, Franken said. “Our hospitalization (numbers) are quite stable,” she said.

As of Aug. 3, 26 people were hospitalized or 10 people per 100,000 persons, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. The number reached a high of 15 on July 20 and 21 from July 1 through Aug. 3.

Number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls area from July 23 -Aug. 4 City of Sioux Falls graphic.

Also, while the number of COVID-19 cases has increased since July 1, the largest increase in cases is in younger people and not in the vulnerable age group, Franken said.

Franken said there was not one specific threshold that would trigger any policy changes but that percentage positive rates, age ranges of positive cases, total case numbers, hospitalization rates and other factors would continue to be monitored.

The Sioux Falls area has 165 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000, according to its website.

As are COVID-19 cases in the state, the number of cases in younger persons in the Sioux Falls has been increasing in the past month.

The increases come as college-age adults return to campus in about two weeks and school-aged youth return to school at the end of the month.

Franken said the summer has been a way to gauge the pandemic as the community opens up and people return to work sites and businesses.

She will always advocate for mask wearing and social distancing even while outdoors but she also understands and respects the need to strike a balance.

The community also needs to strive to keep people employed and business open, Franken said.

About $68 million of the city’s general fund revenue comes from sales and use tax, taxes paid at retailers, restaurants and the like.

After experiencing significant decreases in sales in April, sales began to rebound in May in restaurants and bars, after pandemic restrictions loosened in Sioux Falls, according to city finances.

May transactions are reported as June receipts and included in a July financial update. City of Sioux Falls graphic.

She’s heard from younger adults about how they may go to a restaurant or bar but then, they quarantine themselves from visiting older or vulnerable family members, Franken said.

Still those in the vulnerable age range or people with underlying conditions need to make sure they are not putting themselves at risk for COVID-19, Franken said.

“What’s really important is to protect those most vulnerable as much as possible and keep people out of the hospital,” Franken said.

Also during the July 7 meeting, Franken said cases could possibly surge in the Sioux Falls area.

She wasn’t wrong.

From July 1 through Aug. 3, on 22 of those days, new case counts were above 20. On 12 of those days, cases were above 26. And on seven of those days, cases were 30 or more including 84 on July 29, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the city of Sioux Falls website.

The area has recorded single-digit coronavirus cases on five days from July 1 to Aug. 4.

The area had four new cases on July 5 and five cases on July 6. The area had five cases on July 13, seven on July 16 and nine on July 19.

Those increases have happened during warm weather when many outdoor activities, including the ability to dine in a restaurant patio, are available.

As fall approaches, the public could be returning to more indoor activities.

“I don’t want to say there is no risk (for COVID-19) if you are outdoors,” Franken said. But the risk is less than indoors because of the ability to separate from others, she said.

When fall and winter arrive, people will need to evaluate their activities and what puts them at risk, Franken said.