Fourth quarter surge propels Augustana women past MSU Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women used a strong fourth quarter to power past Minnesota State Moorhead 77-63.

A media timeout occurred with 7:22 to play in the game and that’s when something changed for the Vikings.

“We wanted to make sure we had ourselves organized both on both ends of the court, talk about where they were attacking us on their offensive end,” Augustana head coach Dave Krauth said. “I thought we were already doing a good job on (Peyton) Boom. We just wanted to make sure there was clarity.”

Augustana scored nine straight out of the timeout to take a 59-57 lead.

“This game, we just had to kind of grit it out and there were a lot of ups and downs and changes in who had the lead, but in the end, the seniors helped us keep our attitudes and spirits up,” Augustana forward Aislinn Duffy said. “Overall, I think our energy is what helped us win the game.”

That run carried into a 27-6 run over the final seven minutes that led Augustana to a win.

Ironically, the game started by each team starting a small run.

6-0 response by @AugieWBB and it's tied at 13. Media TO with 2:57 left first quarter. @KELOSports https://t.co/VibCCUVJRI — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 25, 2021

A Minnesota State Moorhead 7-0 run gave them a six point lead, but Augustana’s 6-0 run tied it right back up at 13.

The Dragons were able to finish the first quarter with a 19-16 lead, though the game remained close.

MSU-Moorhead started fast again in the second quarter and raced out to a 27-20 lead, but that didn’t last long as the Vikings closed the half on an 11-3 run to grab a halftime lead.

HALFTIME: @AugieWBB 32 @MSUM_WBB 31. @KELOSports



Two good teams! I think a lot of people would've said this would be a good game. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 25, 2021

In the third quarter, the Dragons started strong as they jumped out to a 43-35 lead midway through the third quarter.

After three quarters, MSU Moorhead would own a 50-45 lead, placing them just ten minutes away from reaching the semifinal round, but the Augie women weren’t going away so quietly.

Down 57-50 on the heels of a timeout, the Vikings started the big run that led to the win that sent them to the NSIC semifinal round.

The Augustana women’s basketball team will now wait to play the winner of Friday’s 1:00 p.m. game between N2 St. Cloud State and S3 Minnesota State.