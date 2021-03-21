Fourth quarter struggles plague SDSU women in loss to Syracuse

AUSTIN, TX (KELO) — A 12-0 Syracuse run in the fourth quarter plagued the SDSU women as they fell 72-55 in the first round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

“Neither team was in a great offensive flow throughout the game. It was just hard to score. Their length, I think caused us some problems,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Their pressure and changing defenses was just enough to get us a little bit rattled, but I still think defensively, we played hard and made it difficult for them.”

In the third quarter, SDSU’s Haley Greer made a reverse layup to cut the Syracuse lead down to two points after three quarters.

Syracuse grew that lead up to eight, but Paiton Burckhard answered with four straight points of her own, making the score 56-52.

That’s when things went south. SDSU scored zero points and had four turnovers over nearly the next six minutes. That, coupled with a 12-0 Syracuse run created a 16 point lead with just two minutes to play.

“In the first half, we turned some of their pressure into easy offense for us or good looks,” Johnston said. “In the second half, it just seemed like the mentality for us was to handle the pressure, but not create offense for us.”

The Orange would take advantage of that run and allow SDSU to score just three points in the final few minutes, earning Syracuse a 72-55 win over SDSU.

SDSU struggled throughout the game with wasted possessions as they had 22 turnovers. The Jacks averaged only 13 turnovers per game prior to Sunday’s game.

“Between turnovers, which we struggled with and blocked shots, it was just too many empty possessions where we didn’t score or get a quality look,” Johnston said. “We have to score in and around the basket and that was a tall task, but we just didn’t find enough ways to move them and create open space around the basket.”

Despite the tough loss, coach Johnston and the Jacks know the trip to Texas was valuable for SDSU.

“Anytime you get a chance to play on these stages and go through these types of events, because the event is different,” Johnston said. “Even if it were a normal NCAA tournament, this feels like a whole new ball game compared to what we’ve done throughout the year. The only way you can get ready for it and comfortable with it and be more prepared for the next opportunity is to go through it.”

The Jacks were led by Burckhard who score a team-high 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Tori Nelson added 11 points as well.

SDSU finishes the season with a 21-4 record.