Four-peat: O’Gorman girls golf claims class ‘AA’ state title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman girls golf team won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 state team championships.

The Knights were seeking a fourth straight title in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the season, before it could even begin.

“I mean, having lost the year to COVID and not being able to see the kids that were new to the program, for literally two years and to have them come together like this, is really amazing,” O’Gorman head coach Tom Jansa said.

“It’s great to come into a season where everything was really unknown, especially after COVID and just really show us that we’re still us,” O’Gorman senior Shannon McCormick said. “We had a completely different team. I was the only one that had played in a state championship of this size before.”

The year off didn’t slow down O’Gorman as they carded a 622 as a team in this year’s state tournament. They claimed the state title by 35 strokes over the state runner-up.

“We were blessed with being able to have that fourth score come from three different girls, one person doesn’t have to play well all the time and they each had their moment in the sun and they play together as a team and play as a team,” Jansa said.

The Knights were led by senior Shannon McCormick who shot an impressive three over par and finished as the individual, state runner-up.

“Obviously, I wish I could’ve gotten it rolling a little bit more and just make some more putts, but I couldn’t really complain with the way I played these past two days,” McCormick said. “It was consistent. My ball striking was great. The only thing was putting basically, but I can’t complain. I made a lot of pars, made a couple birdies. I just played my best for the couple of past days.”

“I’m sure she would’ve liked to won, but she caught a tiger by the tail in more than one way. I mean Reese (Jansa) played so well, but to finish second, there is nothing wrong with that,” Jansa said. “She played her heart out and probably would’ve won almost any other tournament in any other year, if not for Reese’s great play.”

O’Gorman was able to continue their winning tradition in 2021, but more importantly they kept their focus on family.

“It’s been great playing with these people and these girls have really become my family,” McCormick said. “Playing with them has been amazing and these last couple of days has been an amazing ending to a wonderful career that I’ve had at O’Gorman. I’m just excited. I’m excited for new things and everything, but it’s sad to see this one end.”

The Knights have won nine state championships and two state runner-ups in the last eleven seasons.