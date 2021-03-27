Four NCAA Tournament games to air on CBS this weekend

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four games are set to air on KELO-TV over the next two days as part of the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

SATURDAY GAMES

1:40 p.m. #12 Oregon State vs. #8 Loyola Chicago 4:15 p.m. #5 Villanova vs. #1 Baylor Saturday games airing on CBS

Saturday’s first game will features Oregon State and Loyola Chicago. The winner of that game will advance to the elite eight, which ensures at least an eight seed or lower will make the next round.

SUNDAY GAMES

1:10 p.m. #5 Creighton vs. #1 Gonzaga 4:00 p.m. #4 Florida State vs. #1 Michigan Sunday games airing on CBS

There are just two number one seeds remaining in the tournament and they will get a chance to play on Sunday.

Tournament favorite, Gonzaga, will meet another tough test as they face Creighton.

Another team to keep an eye on this weekend is the fifteen-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts is the lowest remaining seed in the tournament. The Summit League Tournament Champions will look to advance to the Elite Eight as they meet #3 Arkansas at 6:25 p.m on Saturday. That game will air on TBS.