SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drive on the streets in Sioux Falls and it’s evident, there’s more traffic.

The city estimated the 2022 population at 208,884. Depending on the timing and the source, the estimated population of Sioux Falls was 167,884 or 173,734 in 2016. The estimated population was about 180,600 in 2018.

Traffic counts help show where growth has happened in the city.

Data from the city on some of the most western, northern, eastern and southern streets in Sioux Falls are indicators of residential and commercial growth. The most recent counts are from 2022.

85th Street in the south

85th Street is one of the most southern streets in the city and it goes from east to west.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SD DOT) has a planned interchange for 85th Street at Interstate 29. The Harrisburg School District opened a new school near the intersection of 85th and Cliff Avenue.

In 2016, the average daily traffic count on 85th Street between Western Avenue and Mustang Avenue was 4,100. In 2022, the count was 10,700. The section between Mustang Avenue and Minnesota Avenue had an average daily traffic count of 4,900 in 2016. The count was 9,100 in 2022.

60th Street North in the north

Go north, where development is happening in northeastern and northwestern Sioux Falls. That includes the site of a new elementary school in northwestern Sioux Falls near McGovern Middle School.

The 2022 average daily traffic count for 60th Street North between Marion Road and Career Center was 8,800. It was 4,400 in 2016.

But, 60th Street North has not had many large increases in traffic as compared to Marion Road which appears to be feeding traffic to retail areas in northwestern Sioux Falls.

The Walmart at 5200 W. 60th St. N. opened in 2014. Starbucks, Aldi and other retail and commercial projects have joined the area near Marion Road and W. 60th St. N.

The traffic count on 60th Street North on the eastern side of the city has not had a large increase.

The average daily traffic count for the section between Sycamore Avenue and Timberline Avenue was 1,100 in 2016. The count was 1,800 in 2022.

Veterans Parkway on the east

Veterans Parkway on the eastern side of Sioux Falls has seen average daily traffic counts increase over the past several years. Veterans passes Dawley Farm, a retail hub, as well as multi-family housing on the eastern and western side of the street.

The section of Veterans Parkway from Rice Street to Maple Street had an average daily traffic count of 2,900 in 2017. The count increased to 11,700 in 2022. This section of the parkway is north of Arrowhead Parkway and Dawley Farm.

The section of Veterans Parkway from 26th Street to 33rd Street had an increase of about 10,000 in its average daily traffic count from 2015 to 2022. The count was 9,600 in 2015 and 19,100 in 2022.

The increase was slightly larger from 33rd Street to 41st Street. The count was 9,600 in 2015 and 20,800 in 2022.

The city added a controlled traffic light at the intersection of 33rd Street and Veterans Parkway this summer.

Tea Ellis on the west

The Tea Ellis Road is one of the most western streets that runs north and south in Sioux Falls.

The average daily count on the Tea Ellis Road between 69th and 85th hovered around 4,800 from 2015 to 2019. It increased to 6,200 in 2022.

But as areas along Tea Ellis to the south and north of 12th Street grew, traffic increased on nearby sections of the street. The section of Tea Ellis Road between 12th Street and 22nd Street had an average daily traffic count of 4,800 in 2015. The count increased to 9,000 in 2022.

Lewis Drug, Sanford Health have facilities along the Tea Ellis Road. There are also other retailers and commercial properties.

In 2015, the count was 6,700 on the road between 32nd Street and 41st Street. The number grew to 10,100 in 2022.

How many vehicles could potentially be on the road in Sioux Falls?

Vehicle registration numbers can indicate growth in a city’s population as well as growth in traffic. The more vehicles, the more likely they are to be on the road.

The registration numbers from the South Department of Revenue show increases from 2018 through the 2023 calendar year so far.

Vehicle registration numbers for Minnehaha County listed so far for calendar year 2023, are 37,784 passenger vehicles and 79,709 registrations for pickup, sport utility vehicles and vans. The registrations for Lincoln County are 12,324 passenger vehicles and 29,770 for pickups, SUVs, and vans. The registration numbers are from the South Department of Revenue.

The 2022 numbers for Minnehaha are 69,132 passenger vehicles and 135,716 pickups, SUVs and vans. The Lincoln County numbers are 21,734 for passenger vehicles and 49,521 for SUVs, pickups and vans.

In 2018, there were 82,902 passenger vehicles with titles in Minnehaha along with 121,136 SUVs, vans and pickups. Lincoln County had 24,154 passenger vehicles and 40,349 vans, pickups and SUVs.