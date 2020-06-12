Four Dakota Classic baseball games will stream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Live sports have made a return to South Dakota and now comes the return of summer tournaments.

The Dakota Classic comes to the Sioux Falls area from June 12-14.

The tournament enters its eighth year as it has grown into a multi-city tournament.

“In 2012, Post 307 Baseball kicked off a tournament called the Post 307 Invitational. The intent of the tournament was to bring in high-level teams from outside of South Dakota,” said Dan Rausch of Renner Post 307.

As the tournament grew, so did the demand for new locations.

“Once we had more and more teams coming to the tournament, we needed more locations than the original format could accommodate, which included using Augustana and the Birdcage,” Rausch said.

This year, the tournament will feature 13 teams from three states including Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“Instead of having six pools of five, we are down to three pools, two of which have four teams. Post 307 is also not able to participate this year,” SEBA Executive Director Chad Barman said. “The tournament was originally scheduled to end on Monday but with the decrease in teams, that is no longer necessary.”

The three locations for this year include Brandon, Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

Games on KELOLAND.com

Four of the games played on Friday and Saturday will livestream on KELOLAND.com including:

Friday, June 12, 2:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls West vs. Sioux Falls East

Friday, June 12, 5:00 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls East

Saturday, June 13, 10:30 a.m: Lennox vs. Brandon Valley

Saturday, June 13, 1:00 p.m.: Watertown vs. Lennox

All of the games can be seen on the Game of the Week page. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The first two games that will stream feature Sioux Falls East and West, as well as Mitchell.

Sioux Falls East

Sioux Falls East enters this season with a young team that features only three returning players from last year’s squad.

“We’re an eager and hungry bunch that through a couple weeks, appear to have the will to compete at all time,” Sioux Falls East head coach Matt Storo said.

Post 15 East looks to use its starting pitchers to carry it this season.

“We won’t go very long this weekend with pitchers, but in a couple weeks when guys are built up, it should be an advantage for us,” Storo said.

Storo hopes to see improvement in a list of areas as this young team continues to gain experience.

“This year’s team is really young and unproven at the legion level,” Storo said. “The areas we need improvement in will sort of unfold in front of us and we will try to adjust and improve as we go.”

Sioux Falls East, much like the other twelve teams, is hoping to make a run in this weekend’s tournament.

“If we can limit our mistakes and compete at the level, I think we should be a tough out for our opponents this weekend,” Storo said. “I find it hard to be super concerned about wins and losses on our first two days of the season. We just need to do things the right way, find ways to improve and take things one pitch at a time.”

Sioux Falls West

Post 15 West will also look to make a tournament run this weekend, but they have a lot of new faces as well.

“We have some younger guys who are hungry to win a spot at the legion level,” Sioux Falls West head coach Charlie Dubanoski said. “There has been some great competition in practice the past couple weeks with a lot of high energy guys.”

Sioux Falls West will use its speed and offense this season.

“We don’t have the power we have had in the past, but pretty good bats top to bottom,” Dubanoski said. “We’ll need to execute team offense to be successful.”

While their offense will be a strength, the Post 15 West pitching depth will be an area to work on.

“We have a few proven legion arms, but with all the new faces, we are going to need to find guys who can get legion level hitters out,” Dubanoski said.

Sioux Falls West will hope to use its high energy to pick up some wins at the Dakota Classic.

“We are going to play with high energy, fly around the field and outwork people,” Dubanoski said. “Hopefully, we throw strikes, make the plays and get some clutch hits.”

Brandon Valley

Brandon Valley enters this year’s Dakota Classic with a host of returning talent.

“We have a lot of experience on this team,” Brandon Valley head coach Jeremy VanHeel said. “We have six guys that this will be their third year of legion baseball and five guys that have committed to play college ball.”

Experience won’t be Brandon Valley’s only strength as it’ll have some strong arms on the mound.

“We have a strong core group that knows the expectations and have shown to be winners at this level,” VanHeel said. “We will also have a strong group of pitchers.”

Coach VanHeel knows that the team has the right pieces of the puzzle to have a successful team, but the hard part is finding the right spot for each piece.

“We have good depth with experience, but we will need to make sure all the pieces fit together,” VanHeel said. “Defensively we are going to see some competition at a couple of spots. It may take some time to figure each player’s role, but once we do… watch out.”

Brandon Valley has yet to play a game this season, which means this weekend’s tournament will be important for it going forward.

“My expectations are that we put together three good games and we will see what happens,” VanHeel said. “The majority of our pitching staff will be on pitch limits.”

Lennox

Lennox has played one game this season and that was a narrow 6-5 loss in eight innings against Beresford.

Much like Brandon Valley, Lennox returns a lot of experience to this year’s squad.

“We return eleven players of our twelve total players. Six of them are in their last year of legion baseball so we’ll have some experience and depth,” Lennox head coach Johnny Kirchner said.

This year’s Lennox team will look to defend its class ‘B’ state title by using pitching depth. Nine of their twelve players have experience pitching at the 19-U level.

Lennox will have some depth at the pitching position including the return of their top two pitchers from last season.

“We have great depth, but we are also returning our top pitcher, Brock Anderson,” Kirchner said. “We’re also returning a guy who was probably our number two last year with Camden Wulf.”

Watertown

“I like to think of our team this year as a young team but an experienced team. We return ten guys from last year’s team that qualified for the state tournament,” Watertown coach Ryan Neale said. “Eight of those guys saw a good amount of playing time.”

Along with experience, Watertown will have a host of athletes as it has 14 multi-sport athletes.

Yet the strength for Watertown will be the athletes on the mound.

“All season we are going to need to ride our pitching, even though we lack that top of the rotation arm right now,” Neale said. “We return four of our six top starters from last season with two of them being juniors this year.”

The pitching will be a strength for Neale and his team, but only if the defense can make the plays behind the pitcher.

“After the first four games of the season, the biggest area by far that we need to improve on is our infield defense. We have made 15 errors so far this season,” Neale said. “Three of the four positions in the infield will be new bodies from last year, as our shortstop is the only returner.”

Neale says if the team can limit their errors, they will have a chance to make a run in this year’s Dakota Classic.

The Dakota Classic begins Friday at 2:30 in Sioux Falls and KELOLAND will be there to stream the first two games of this year’s tournament.

You can watch the games by clicking the link below: