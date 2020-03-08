Fort Wayne holds halftime edge over SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The SDSU Jackrabbits took to the floor at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in front of thousands of fans for their quarter final match-up with Purdue Fort Wayne.

However, tonight’s game had an unknowing feeling to it as SDSU would be without the Summit League player of the year and leading scorer Douglas Wilson. With Wilson, the Jacks were 13-1, without him, they were 0-2.

The Jacks started off strong as they grabbed a 19-17 lead, thanks in large part to Freshman Noah Freidel who had 11 points in the first 9 minutes.

11:35 1st Half: @GoJacksMBB leads PFW 19-17 thanks to a hot start from Freshman Noah Freidel who leads all scorers with 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting! @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 8, 2020

Purdue-Fort Wayne found their rhythm quickly after that as they used a 14-2 run including four made three-pointers to take a 28-21 lead.

3:48 to go: @GoJacksMBB trails PFW 38-28. The offense is playing a little off and not able to get the paint touches that they usually dominate. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 8, 2020

The Jacks continued to fight back, but at every bucket, Fort Wayne had an answer which led to a 40-33 halftime lead.

For more information on the Summit League tournament or to follow our live blog, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.