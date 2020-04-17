Former player of the year winner succeeds at SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Sanford Pentagon and KELOLAND Media Group are preparing to announce their fourth set of player of the year awards. Last year, Tea Area’s Noah Freidel claimed the 2019 boy’s player of the year award.

“It was cool, it was kind of just to top it off with my senior year, and it was an honor obviously to win it,” SDSU Freshman Noah Freidel said. “I didn’t go there thinking that I was going to win it, I think I had prom the same night so I was in my tux for prom. We showed up, I sat through it, and then they called my name and I got to shake Kenyon Martin‘s hand and I got to meet him and talk to him a little bit and I got to see what he’s all done with his life.”

Freidel has quickly learned the difference between high school basketball and college basketball.

“It’s a whole other animal at the college level, everything is just faster, it’s harder. You’ve got to be more locked in, honestly you just have to be more ready to go, you’ve gotta want it more you’ve got to focus and just be ready to do all the little things. Honestly it’s all about focus you’ve just got to focus,” Freidel said.

The former Tea Area Titan remembers his high school days and knows how fast it goes by.

“Just enjoy it while you can, I know their season kind of got cut short from them, which is crazy, but I couldn’t have imagined going through that last year. I would just tell them to enjoy it while they can, because it’s about to come to an end,” Freidel said.

The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All-Star special airs on Friday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.