SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ciara Eastmo (Duffy) didn’t get her chance to play in the NCAA Tournament in 2020, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but that didn’t stop her from making the trip to Wichita, Kansas.

The former USD standout didn’t get the chance to play in the tournament, despite her team qualifying as the Summit League Champions. That team owned a 30-2 record.

Eastmos continued to follow USD and cheer on her Alma Mater. Then the USD coaching staff gave her a call with an opportunity to watch the Sweet 16 game in Wichita and she didn’t turn them down.

“They actually reached out to us and they were like, ‘you know it isn’t fair sometimes and you guys didn’t get to do this, but we want to make you feel like you’re apart of this and include you, so we want to get you tickets to the game,” Eastmo said. “They were so awesome about including us.”

Eastmo was joined by former teammates Megan Bonar and Taylor Frederick. The three got the chance to be a part of the Coyotes magical run.

Megan Bonar and Taylor Frederick — Courtesy: Molly Sheppard / USD Athletics

“We were three of the people that didn’t get to have that last run in 2020, so to get together and watch this, was so special,” Eastmo said.

8,540 fans watched USD’s Sweet 16 as Intrust Bank Arena looked like a sea of red.

“We always say one of the coolest parts about being in the USD community is the community support and the fans and we saw that in full force in Wichita,” Ciara Eastmo said. “We saw fans coming from all over the country to support this team and I think it was a really, really awesome testament to what the University of South Dakota has created.”

Courtesy: Molly Sheppard / USD Athletics

The Coyotes would suffer a narrow, 52-49 loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16, ending their historical run. However, the outcome of that game doesn’t change what the Coyotes were able to accomplish.

“All three games that they had, they just proved time and time again that it wasn’t a fluke that they were there,” Eastmo said. “They proved that this wasn’t a Cinderella run that was never going to happen again. This is a really, really good team and they’re just proving that consistently.”

Eastmo enjoyed being coached by Dawn Plitzuweit when she played at USD. Plitzuweit has established herself as one of the top coaches at the Mid Major level, so a run in the tournament wasn’t a surprise to Ciara.

“She is just the best of the best. I had such an incredible time playing for her. I know how much time she puts in on the court and off the court, all the extra time,” Eastmo said. “With how good of a job she does with her players, the x’s and o’s, it was just inevitable that this was going to happen and that she’d be successful. She’s too good not too.”

Courtesy: Molly Sheppard / USD Athletics

Four seniors played in their final game in Wichita. Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey will be remembered for the tremendous amount of success they had in their college careers.

“When you’re a teammate with somebody, you see all of the behind the scenes stuff and you see not only what they do on the court and the hard work they put in the gym, but also the kind of culture they help to cultivate on the team,” Eastmo said. “It’s so awesome that they got to have such an incredible last run for their careers.”

The Coyotes concluded the season with a 29-6 overall record.