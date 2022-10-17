SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Saturday, October 15, the Tennessee Volunteers re-ignited one of the premier rivalries in college football, beating Alabama for the first time since 2006 in a game that finished 52 to 49.

The coach that orchestrated this win? None other than Aberdeen’s own Josh Heupel.

He is the son of former Aberdeen Central and Norther State University Head Coach Ken Heupel, and after playing quarterback in high school at Aberdeen Central, and in college at Weber State University, Snow College and eventually the University of Oklahoma where he led the Sooners to a national championship, he followed in his father’s footsteps and started coaching.

Heupel coached in a number of locations, but in January of 2021, he was named head coach at the University of Tennessee.

Though it’s been more than 25 years since he left Aberdeen, it’s safe to say he left an impression.

Terry Small was one of Heupel’s coaches in high school, but not in football. Small was Central’s head basketball coach. “We brought him up as a ninth-grader to our sophomore team and he was with us for the varsity for three years,” said Small.

One thing Small said of Heupel back in those days may surprise some who know the broad strokes of his athletic career (he was runner-up for the Heisman in 2000). “He was one of those kids where he did more with the grey matter between his ears than he did with his physical ability,” Small said. “He took full advantage of what physical gifts he had.”

Recalling a day when a college football recruiter was in town, Small told a story. “He’s in the gym and we were getting ready to start practice, and what was interesting — the coach asked two questions: He said first, ‘can he palm a basketball?’ — and the other thing he asked, ‘can he dunk a basketball?'”

Small said he hedged on the first question, noting that Heupel didn’t have the biggest hands, but was much more direct on the second. “We had a rule that we just don’t dunk the basketball,” he said. “We had an injury that occurred that sent somebody to the hospital, so we didn’t do that.”

Small reckons the answers he gave must’ve been satisfactory for the recruiter, as he said jokingly; “If Josh sees this, I would take full credit for all his success, because if I wouldn’t have answered those questions somewhat in his favor, he may not have ended up at Snow College and then the University of Oklahoma.”

While Heupel was an important part of the basketball team, it was clear his focus was on football. Small, despite being a basketball coach, thinks that was the right choice. “How can you be critical of where he was this last weekend,” Small asked rhetorically.

Small isn’t the only former coach who’s watched Heupel’s career with interest over the years, however.

Mark Murphy was an assistant coach for Central High School. “I was on the staff, but not at the varsity level at the time,” Murphy said. “He kind of jumped over me and went to the higher level early on.”

While Murphy didn’t directly coach Heupel on the gridiron, he was an assistant basketball coach for Small, and coached the young athlete on the court. He also was an assistant football coach to Ken Heupel when Josh’s dad was Central’s head coach. As a child, Josh Heupel was a fixture around his father’s team and coaching staff.

“[Heupel] has been around the sport of football for a long, long time,” Murphy said. “He would sit down and watch film in his elementary years with his father.” This was a practice that continued into middle school, when Ken moved up to coach at NSU.

Murphy called Josh Heupel a great leader in high school, both on the court and the football field. All these years later, he’s happy for the path Heupel has taken.

“You’ve gotta feel really glad for somebody that put in that kind of time and that effort,” Murphy said. “It hasn’t been easy for him to get where he’s at.”

One thing that both Small and Murphy were able to confirm when thinking back to the memories of Heupel was a very human trait of his.

“Josh had a habit of an upset stomach right before game-time,” Murphy recalled. “He would, on occasion, lose his lunch.”

“When I see Josh the next time, I’m gonna remind him — between myself and my assistant coaches, he still owes us for shoes that he ruined,” grinned Small.

The Volunteers are now 6-0 to start their season, and judging by his demeanor in the post-game press conference, Heupel may have finally conquered that nervous stomach.

In any case, so long as Heupel is coaching, when Tennessee takes the field on Saturdays they’ve got a built-in fan base about 1,000 miles away from Neyland Staduim, in Aberdeen, South Dakota.