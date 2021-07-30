Air quality over South Dakota in unhealthy category with parts rated very unhealthy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Even with the rainy forecast in some areas, smoke can still be smelled and seen in the air across KELOLAND.

Smoke from fires by Lake Winnipeg in Canada arrived in South Dakota on Thursday.

It prompted an air quality alert to be issued for the eastern part of the state in the evening.

Here’s a look at the conditions as of Friday morning. We’ll update this story throughout the day with the latest information.

12:00 p.m.

Here’s the latest as of 12 p.m. on Friday.

Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program’s Airnow Fire and Smoke Map as of 12:00 p.m.

The air quality in KELOLAND as of 12:00 p.m.

Airnow Interactive Map of Air Quality as of 12:00 p.m. on Friday

Here’s a closer look at the KELOLAND Live Cams as of 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

Skies at Falls Park at noon on Friday

The skies in Mobridge at noon on Friday

The skies in Pierre at noon on Friday

The skies in Watertown at noon on Friday

The skies in Chamberlain overlooking the Missouri River on Friday

10:15 a.m.

Here is a closer look at the fire and smoke map as 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program’s Airnow Fire and Smoke Map as of 10:15 a.m.

This map shows the air quality of the KELOLAND area.

Airnow Interactive Map of Air Quality as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday

Here is closer look at the KELOLAND Live Cams as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

The skies at Falls Park as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday

The skies at Chamberlain overlooking the Missouri River as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday

The skies in Mobridge as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday

The skies in Pierre as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday

The skies in Watertown as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday

Smoky skies in Armour, S.D. | Kelly Preheim

Smoke in Armour, S.D. | Kelly Preheim

Before and after the smoke arrived at Pickerel Lake; taken July 28 and 29 | Michelle Currence

Check back to this story later in the day for updates on the smoke over South Dakota.