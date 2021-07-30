Air quality over South Dakota in unhealthy category with parts rated very unhealthy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Even with the rainy forecast in some areas, smoke can still be smelled and seen in the air across KELOLAND.
Smoke from fires by Lake Winnipeg in Canada arrived in South Dakota on Thursday.
It prompted an air quality alert to be issued for the eastern part of the state in the evening.
Here’s a look at the conditions as of Friday morning. We’ll update this story throughout the day with the latest information.
12:00 p.m.
Here’s the latest as of 12 p.m. on Friday.
The air quality in KELOLAND as of 12:00 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at the KELOLAND Live Cams as of 12:00 p.m. on Friday.
10:15 a.m.
Here is a closer look at the fire and smoke map as 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
This map shows the air quality of the KELOLAND area.
Here is closer look at the KELOLAND Live Cams as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
