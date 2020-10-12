Following the fall colors in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in love with Autumn but struggle finding the right spots with beautiful fall colors, there’s a new tool you can use.

The City of Sioux Falls has developed a mapping app to show the status of trees around the city. The application takes into account historical data and seasonal forecasts to show when foliage around the city will be at its peak for color change.

If you like data mapping and fall colors, this is your lucky day.



This app was developed by taking tree inventory, GIS tools, and combining the knowledge skills and abilities of our @SiouxFallsParks team to create a great urban forest visualization.https://t.co/DtOvNudQm3 — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) October 12, 2020

It also provides pictures in different parks throughout Sioux Falls. With an interactive map, you can take a look around to see the best viewing areas.

Different colors on the map indicate what trees are in that area.

Another tool available to people in KELOLAND is Minnesota’s Fall Color Finder.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the “fall color finder” on its website that has a list of 73 locations that features state parks and trails where visitors can see some of the best fall foliage.

Courtesy Minnesota State Parks and Trails

The website’s list includes what parks are at peak color with updated pictures. Each listing has directions, activities, events and it even tells you what colors you can expect to see at the places you visit.

There’s more than just the time of year that causes the leaves to change. Other variables that contribute to the vibrant colors you see are the temperature, the rainfall and freezes.

If you’re unable to experience all of the changing leaves throughout KELOLAND, you can take a look at our gallery of fall foliage:

Email photos to ushare@keloland.com or submit by using the KELOLAND News app;

Or use #KELONews when you post on social media.

We’ll add your photos to the slideshow below!