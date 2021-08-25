Follow the Game: Sioux Falls Little League meets Torrance, California in Quarterfinals

5:08 p.m. – Top 5: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Weir gets strikeout 9, 10 and 11. Coach Gorsett came out at 65 pitches to talk to Weir, but he leaves him in. Weir now at 68 pitches, though South Dakota is three outs from the semifinals.

Weir strikes out the side in order. 11 strikeouts on the day. And he'll be back for the 6th. Can Sioux Falls pick up some insurance in the bottom of the 5th? — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 25, 2021

5:00 p.m. – Bottom 4: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Mediger and Gorsett down via the strikeout. Maddux Munson enters the game to hit and he also goes down via the strikeout.

Here’s a look at the lone run of the game to this point. Sioux Falls up 1-0 after four.

Noah Kuenzi ropes an RBI single to left field to score South Dakota's first run of the game! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/gkwSsqOe5u — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2021

4:57 p.m. – Top 4: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

A ground out and two strikeouts leads to a three up, three down inning. Weir has 55 pitches through four with 7 strikeouts. He has 10 pitches left if they want to keep him eligible to pitch the rest of the tournament.

5, 6 and 7 hitters due up in the bottom of the fourth.

Weir with another 1-2-3 inning striking out 2. He's up to 8 K's, Sioux Falls leading 1-0 through 3.5. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 25, 2021

4:49 p.m. – Bottom 3: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Bryant down to second on the passed ball, but Kuenzi goes down swinging.

Sioux Falls still up one after three.

4:47 p.m. – Bottom 3: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Biteler flies out to left field and then Boston Bryant dumps a single to right field. Weir lines out to short.

2 outs, runner on first for Noah Kuenzi.

4:43 p.m. – Top 3: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Elias Emerson ground out to first, nice play by Hayden Gorsett over at first. He’s had a really nice tournament defensively.

Isaac Mora grounds out to second. Another fine play from Cason Mediger to Gorsett. Lead off hitter grounds out to first as well.

Another 1, 2, 3 inning for Weir. He’s at 42 pitches, which is right at an average of 14 per inning. If he goes over 65 he’ll be ineligible to pitch in any of the tournament.

4:36 p.m. – Bottom 2: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Hayden Gorsett flies out to right field. Easton Riley goes down swinging. Beau Koerner lines out to first.

California’s Gibson Turner goes 1, 2, 3. Torrance will send up their 8, 9 and 1 hitters.

4:32 p.m. – Top 2: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

1-2-3… Weir with three more strikeouts for Sioux Falls. He’s thrown 29 pitches through two innings. SD will send up the seven, eight and nine hitters.

A 1-2-3 inning for Gavin Weir as he strikes out the side in the 2nd. All 6 outs for Weir have come via the strikeout. 6 K's. Just incredible. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 25, 2021

4:24 p.m. – End 1: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Cason Mediger strikes out and Gunnar Alfson hits a ground out to third.

Sioux Falls – 1 Run – 2 Hits – 0 Errors – 2 Left on Base

4:22 p.m. – Bottom 1: South Dakota – 1 California – 0

Weir delivers a single and then Noah Kuenzi delivers a RBI single. Sioux Falls strikes first. They lead 1-0 with two in scoring position and one outs.

4:19 p.m. – Bottom 1: South Dakota – 0 California – 0

Brekken Biteler is out number one. Boston Bryant reaches first via the dropped third strike. Gavin Weir to the dish with a man on and one out.

4:15 p.m. – Middle 1: South Dakota – 0 California – 0

Gavin Weir strikes out the side on 15 pitches. Pitch count will be the number to keep an eye on as Weir is allowed just 85 pitches. That means he’ll need to stay around 15 pitches per inning mark.

Weir works around a two-out walk as he strikes out the side in the top of the 1st. Sioux Falls coming up to bat for the first time of the game. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 25, 2021

4:10 p.m. – Top 1: South Dakota – 0 California – 0

Sioux Falls is the home team in today’s contest. Gavin Weir will be pitching to Easton Riley who will be the catcher… right on cue, it’s a Gavin Weir strikeout. 1 away

4:00 p.m.

Gibson Tuner will pitch for California and he’ll go against Sioux Falls’ Gavin Weir.

Weir has pitched 5.2 innings the LLWS and has allowed zero hits, zero runs and has struck out 15.





The game is set to begin soon.

3:30 p.m.

Just two undefeated teams remain on the Tom Seaver side of the bracket and those two little league teams are set to meet on Wednesday.

You can learn more about the opponent by visiting the story below:

3:00 p.m.

One hour until first pitch as Sioux Falls looks to advance to the Tom Seaver Championship, also known as the semifinals. South Dakota and California will meet at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KELO) — Sioux Falls is 2-0 in the Little League World Series and they look to carry that success into Wednesday as they meet Torrance, California.