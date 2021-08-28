Follow the Game: Sioux Falls and Hamilton, Ohio battle for spot in LLWS Championship

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

1:00 p.m. – END 4: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 1

Rough inning for Sioux Falls offensively. A strikeout, a groundout and a pop out ends the inning.

SD still down 4-1. 3, 4, 5 hitters due up for Ohio.

12:54 p.m. – Middle 4: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 1

Munson gets back-to-back strikeouts and then Krew Brown reaches on an infield single which is nearly caught by Maddux Munson. A hit batter would put two on, but Hayden Gorsett with a nice catch to end the inning.

6, 7 and 8 hitters due up for Sioux Falls.

12:43 p.m. – Bottom 3: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 1

Bryant, Weir and Kuenzi go back-to-back-to-back singles. South Dakota gets one but leaves two in scoring position.

RBI single by Noah Kuenzi! Great swing by the four hitter @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9bmNpAxCon — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

12:36 p.m. – Bottom 3: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0

Biteler earned an automatic ball. Thus is why he got a 1-0 count, but he grounds out to short to end the inning anyway.

Called strike three to Munson, that was followed by a one ball given to Brekken Biteler.



Oden the pitcher licked his finger and then went straight to the ball. That's illegal and they called an automatic ball. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

12:29 p.m. – Middle 3: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0

A five pitch, 1, 2, 3 inning for Maddux Munson, highlighted by this amazing diving catch by Gavin Weir.

Nine, one and two hitters due up for South Dakota.

What a catch by Gavin Weir to start the third!



5 pitch inning for Munson and SD! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/zpEwz4AVkP — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

12:23 p.m. – End 2: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0

A fielder’s choice and a ground out puts an end to the SD inning. South Dakota trails 4-0.

SD gets a single from Gunnar Alfson, but a fielder's choice and a ground out ends the inning.



After 2: Ohio 4 SD 0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

12:18 p.m. – Bottom 2: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0

5, 6, 7 hitters due up for South Dakota. Cason Mediger goes down swinging. Gunnar Alfson follows that up with a single to centerfield.

That’s exactly what SD needs. They need bases runners and more base runners to put a little pressure on the Ohio defense.

12:13 p.m. – Middle 2: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0

Rough inning for the boys from South Dakota. They find themselves in a 4-0 hole early.

A single followed by an error scores three more for Ohio.



After 1 1/2: Ohio – 4 South Dakota – 0 @KELOSports



Two costly errors for the SD defense. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

12:09 p.m. – Top 2: OHIO – 1 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0

Gage Maggard of Ohio fakes a bunt twice and then later works a walk. Two on, one out for Hamilton, Ohio.

Munson's first walk puts two on and just one out for Ohio.



I believe this is the first time that two runners got on base. That's followed by a single and an error which leads to a run for Ohio. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

12:04 p.m. – Top 2: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0

Maddox Jones with a lead-off single for Ohio. Munson had him 0-2, but left one over the plate and Jones took advantage.

Cooper Clay reaches the fielder’s choice as it was nearly a double play.

Clay is a little banged up following his run to first base. It looks like he’ll be healthy enough to stay in, which is a great sign!

11:57 a.m. – END 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0

Biteler grounds out to short, Bryant reaches on an awkward infield single, Weir flies out to left and then Noah Kuenzi strikes out to end the inning.

Sioux Falls goes scoreless in the first, despite a hit from Boston Bryant. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

11:54 a.m. – Bottom 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0

Cooper Oden takes the mound for Ohio. He’s thrown 5.2 innings and allowed 5 runs.

He’ll face Brekken Biteler, Boston Bryant and Gavin Weir.

11:50 a.m. – Middle 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0

Chance Reatherford with a two out single, but a nice play by Munson off the mound ends the inning!

A two out single puts a man on, but Ohio leaves him at first.



Top of the order coming up for SD in the bottom of 1 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

11:45 a.m. – Top 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0

First pitch is a strike from Maddux Munson. He earns a strikeout to start the game!

11:42 a.m. – PREGAME: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0

Here’s the nine players that will take the field for South Dakota. This isn’t the batting order, but it is the nine players that will start for Sioux Falls!

11:37 a.m.

It’ll be the big right-handed pitcher taking to the mound for Sioux Falls. Maddux Munson will toe the rubber.

Last time out, Munson threw a complete game shutout (6 innings) while striking out four and allowing just one hit.

11:32 a.m.

The start of the game is right around the corner between South Dakota and Ohio! We’ll have updates right here!

Game time!!!!



SD vs Ohio with the winner advancing to the @LittleLeague World Series Championship! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/w0PvW47VAK — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

11:02 a.m.

Just four teams remain in this year’s tournament. South Dakota and Ohio will play in the 11:30 a.m. semifinal. Then on Saturday afternoon, Hawaii and Michigan will meet in the final semifinal.

WILLIAMSPORT, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is set to play Hamilton, Ohio in the Little League World Series semifinals on Saturday morning. The winner will advance to Sunday’s Championship.