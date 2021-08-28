Follow the Game: Sioux Falls and Hamilton, Ohio battle for spot in LLWS Championship

1:00 p.m. – END 4: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 1
Rough inning for Sioux Falls offensively. A strikeout, a groundout and a pop out ends the inning.
SD still down 4-1. 3, 4, 5 hitters due up for Ohio.
12:54 p.m. – Middle 4: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 1
Munson gets back-to-back strikeouts and then Krew Brown reaches on an infield single which is nearly caught by Maddux Munson. A hit batter would put two on, but Hayden Gorsett with a nice catch to end the inning.
6, 7 and 8 hitters due up for Sioux Falls.
12:43 p.m. – Bottom 3: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 1
Bryant, Weir and Kuenzi go back-to-back-to-back singles. South Dakota gets one but leaves two in scoring position.
12:36 p.m. – Bottom 3: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0
Biteler earned an automatic ball. Thus is why he got a 1-0 count, but he grounds out to short to end the inning anyway.
12:29 p.m. – Middle 3: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0
A five pitch, 1, 2, 3 inning for Maddux Munson, highlighted by this amazing diving catch by Gavin Weir.
Nine, one and two hitters due up for South Dakota.
12:23 p.m. – End 2: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0
A fielder’s choice and a ground out puts an end to the SD inning. South Dakota trails 4-0.
12:18 p.m. – Bottom 2: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0
5, 6, 7 hitters due up for South Dakota. Cason Mediger goes down swinging. Gunnar Alfson follows that up with a single to centerfield.
That’s exactly what SD needs. They need bases runners and more base runners to put a little pressure on the Ohio defense.
12:13 p.m. – Middle 2: OHIO – 4 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0
Rough inning for the boys from South Dakota. They find themselves in a 4-0 hole early.
12:09 p.m. – Top 2: OHIO – 1 SOUTH DAKOTA – 0
Gage Maggard of Ohio fakes a bunt twice and then later works a walk. Two on, one out for Hamilton, Ohio.
12:04 p.m. – Top 2: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0
Maddox Jones with a lead-off single for Ohio. Munson had him 0-2, but left one over the plate and Jones took advantage.
Cooper Clay reaches the fielder’s choice as it was nearly a double play.
Clay is a little banged up following his run to first base. It looks like he’ll be healthy enough to stay in, which is a great sign!
11:57 a.m. – END 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0
Biteler grounds out to short, Bryant reaches on an awkward infield single, Weir flies out to left and then Noah Kuenzi strikes out to end the inning.
11:54 a.m. – Bottom 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0
Cooper Oden takes the mound for Ohio. He’s thrown 5.2 innings and allowed 5 runs.
He’ll face Brekken Biteler, Boston Bryant and Gavin Weir.
11:50 a.m. – Middle 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0
Chance Reatherford with a two out single, but a nice play by Munson off the mound ends the inning!
11:45 a.m. – Top 1: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0
First pitch is a strike from Maddux Munson. He earns a strikeout to start the game!
11:42 a.m. – PREGAME: SOUTH DAKOTA – 0 OHIO – 0
Here’s the nine players that will take the field for South Dakota. This isn’t the batting order, but it is the nine players that will start for Sioux Falls!
11:37 a.m.
It’ll be the big right-handed pitcher taking to the mound for Sioux Falls. Maddux Munson will toe the rubber.
Last time out, Munson threw a complete game shutout (6 innings) while striking out four and allowing just one hit.
11:32 a.m.
The start of the game is right around the corner between South Dakota and Ohio! We’ll have updates right here!
11:02 a.m.
Just four teams remain in this year’s tournament. South Dakota and Ohio will play in the 11:30 a.m. semifinal. Then on Saturday afternoon, Hawaii and Michigan will meet in the final semifinal.
WILLIAMSPORT, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is set to play Hamilton, Ohio in the Little League World Series semifinals on Saturday morning. The winner will advance to Sunday’s Championship.