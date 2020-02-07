Flu cases double in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are 4,395 cases of the flu confirmed in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health says the flu is widespread and the severity is high. Over 1,000 of these cases were confirmed in a single week.

The number of deaths have doubled as well, On January 11, 2020, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,188 cases of the flu and three deaths. The January 25, 2020, report says six people have died.

