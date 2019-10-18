Flourishing fall foliage and where to find it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There are many things to love about autumn, and one thing that can be seen throughout KELOLAND is the changing leaves.

But why do the leaves change color? Chlorophyll breaks down and dissipates from the leaf. When the chlorophyll is gone so is the green in the leaf, revealing reds, oranges and yellows.

But why does chlorophyll disappear from leaves? Chlorophyll helps convert trees’ energy from the sun into food. As temperatures start cooling and the days get shorter, the tree starts shutting down, so chlorophyll starts disappearing.

