Click the video player above to watch the full game between the Falcons and Panthers

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Florence/Henry Falcons picked up a 56-15 win over Great Plains Lutheran on Saturday, September 26.

Falcons’ running back Ashton Hanson led the way, as he rushed for three touchdowns.

Click the video player below to see full highlights from Friday’s game:

Click the video player below to see highlights from Saturday night’s sports broadcast: