Flash Flood Watch in effect for Frisco and FCS National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — It will be chilly and wet down in Frisco for the FCS National Championship as there is an 80% chance of rain according to CBS 11 out of Dallas.

From CBS 11 – Dallas

The Dallas/Frisco area is expected to get several inches of rain over the next few days. Latest forecasts show that nearly six inches of rain is possible over the next week.

The National Weather Service has issue Flash Flood Watch through the morning of Wednesday, May 19.

“Thunderstorms will be possible across North and Central Texas today (Sunday, May 16). Lightning and heavy rainfall will be the main threats, although the strongest storms could produce some hail and gusty winds,” from the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

Live Radar as of 11:40 a.m. – Courtesy CBS 11 – Dallas

As of 11:40 a.m., quite a bit of rain was falling in Frisco, which is located straight north of Dallas.

Stay up to date with updates from Frisco by following KELOLAND News and @KELOBower on Twitter.