Flandreau to host #4 Sioux Valley in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns, but on a different day as the Flandreau boys host #4 Sioux Valley on Thursday, February 4.

The Sioux Valley Cossacks are scoring more than 60 points per game this season, thanks to four starters that are averaging double digits every game.

“We want to get a lot of people involved and at the same time, we need to be who we are and know what our strengths are,” Sioux Valley head coach Bill Vincent said. “We want to attack the basket, play in space and be able to attack the basket, be able to knock down some more shots, you know find some unguarded shots and good looks at the rim.”

The 12-1 Cossacks will now prepare to play a tough Flandreau team on Thursday, where rebounding will be key.

“We want to clean up our rebounding game and whenever you play a Flandreau team, it seems like it’s always a key. Can you keep the rebounds equal? Can you battle on the glass against their teams,” Vincent said. “We know we need to value the ball, we know it becomes more of a struggle in the games where our turnovers get into double figures. We want to keep our turnovers in check.”

Flandreau returned its entire starting lineup from last season, which has been key to the Fliers 10-2 start.

“Five really good veteran people in that lineup, that we would’ve said ‘in a tough region with Clark/Willow Lake and Florence/Henry, that Flandreau would’ve probably been the favorite going into that and still obviously, they are,” Vincent said.

“We’ve got a team composed of all upper classmen this year. We’ve got four juniors and a senior that start and those kids all started for us last year, so we do have that experience,” Flandreau head coach Brendan Sheppard said. “I’d say the biggest key to our team is that we’re big and we’re strong.”

Returning five starters is something a coach always appreciates. That is especially true this year when the Fliers are facing a pandemic as well.

“We were shut down as a team. For a week or two we had no activities, because of the pandemic,” Sheppard said. “We’ve had some kids out from time to time and they’ve missed some games because of it, so I think having some kids that are back with varsity experience, has been a plus for us.”

Flandreau has been led by a talented duo in Tash Lunday and Chase Lebrun. The two juniors are scoring a combined 34 points per game.

“The (Tash) Lunday kid who is 6’4/6’5 and (Chase) Lebrun is the same and they’re both very skilled and good around the basket. We try to be a little more methodical than some teams will be,” Sheppard said. “We don’t want to get in a up and down, shoot them out kind of a game. We kind of joke with our kids that we want to be involved in a rock fight style of a game.”

Thursday’s game between the Cossacks and Fliers will stream on KELOLAND.com with coverage beginning around 7:20 p.m.

Play-by-play for the Game of the Week will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter: