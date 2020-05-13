Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Coronavirus Isolation Assistance Program

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe developed the FSST Coronavirus Isolation Assistance Program to assist people facing coronavirus-related isolation in Moody County, South Dakota, and those who work for the Tribe.

The program is an effort of the FSST Executive Committee to encourage positive cases to stay home, and prevent further community spread. Each household that meets program requirements will receive a $500 VISA Prepaid Card, and a $100 Grocery Gift Card weekly to support them during isolation.

To apply for the program, fill out the document below:

The tribe is also coordinating the pick up and delivery of the pre-ordered groceries to program participants.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe truly is continuing to work with tribal, federal, state, and local governments to help stop the spread of COVID-19.