Breaking News
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update: 11 new active cases, 58 recoveries, 647 tests

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Coronavirus Isolation Assistance Program

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe developed the FSST Coronavirus Isolation Assistance Program to assist people facing coronavirus-related isolation in Moody County, South Dakota, and those who work for the Tribe.

The program is an effort of the FSST Executive Committee to encourage positive cases to stay home, and prevent further community spread. Each household that meets program requirements will receive a $500 VISA Prepaid Card, and a $100 Grocery Gift Card weekly to support them during isolation.

To apply for the program, fill out the document below:

Page 2 of FSST Coronavirus Isolation Assistance Program 05122020 (Final)

The tribe is also coordinating the pick up and delivery of the pre-ordered groceries to program participants.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe truly is continuing to work with tribal, federal, state, and local governments to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests