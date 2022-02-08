DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be a battle of ranked teams when Flandreau and De Smet meet in a double header in the Tuesday Game of the Week.

Tuesday’s double header will feature four of the top teams in the state as both games will feature a top five showdown.

GBK: #3A Flandreau vs. #4B De Smet

The first game will tip-off at 6:15 p.m. and feature two top ranked girls basketball teams from different classes.

The latest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll has the Flandreau girls as the third ranked team in class ‘A’, while De Smet is ranked fourth in class ‘B’.

The Fliers enter Tuesday with an impressive 13-2 record. Flandreau has won seven of their last eight, with their lone loss coming to Garretson.

The Bulldogs own a strong record as well. They sit at 15-1 this season, with their only loss coming from Hamlin back on January 18.

De Smet’s go to this season has been their defense. The Bulldogs are allowing just 39 points per game defensively.

However, the Bulldogs will need that defense come Tuesday night. They’ll meet the third best scoring offense in class ‘A’. The Fliers are scoring more than 62 points per game.

BBK: #5A Flandreau vs. #1B De Smet

The second game of the double header will feature two of the top teams in boys basketball.

Flandreau sits fifth in class ‘A’ in the latest prep media basketball poll, while De Smet still sits atop the class ‘B’ rankings.

The Fliers enter Tuesday with a 13-2 record. Flandreau lost their first game of the season and then won thirteen straight games. They suffered their first setback in nearly two months last week. It was a 55-47 loss to #4A Sioux Valley.

The Bulldogs are 16-1. They’re only loss came to a nationally ranked team in Dream City Christian, AZ. Since December 17, De Smet has won thirteen straight games, including wins over several ranked teams such as White River, St. Thomas More and Sioux Valley.

Flandreau has used a combination of strong offense (64 PPG) and talented defense (46.7 PPG) to power to their 13-2 record.

They’ll need to continue those trends as they meet a loaded offense from De Smet, led by one of the top players in the state, Kalen Garry.

The Bulldogs are scoring a class ‘B’ fourth best, 67.4 points per game. They own the largest scoring margin in class ‘B’ at 25.5 points per game. That comes as they are only allowing 41 points per game defensively.

The Tuesday Game of the Week will tip-off at 6:15 p.m. with the girls contest, followed by the boys game at 8 p.m.

You can stream the game on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.