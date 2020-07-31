Flandreau and Canova advance to District 4 championship game

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Flandreau and Canova each earned semi-final wins on Tuesday, July 28 to advance to the District 4 championship game.

Flandreau met Dell Rapids PBR in the first game of the semi-finals.

After two quick and scoreless innings, Flandreau found the bats in the third inning with seven runs on seven hits.

Another run in the fourth and seven more in the fifth led to a 15-0, mercy rule win for Flandreau in five innings.

Flandreau earned a spot in the district championship, but they also clinched one of the seven state tournament spots that District 4 receives.

Second seeded Canova met with the third seeded Dell Rapids Mudcats in the second game of the evening.

Canova jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two run homerun from Garrett Gassman.

The Gang would add another when Jason Miller connected on a solo homerun, making the score 3-0 after 1.

In the fifth inning, Dell Rapids got their longest hit of the night as Mark Houck drove a double off of the centerfield fence, putting two runners in scoring position.

Kris King would deliver a ground ball to third, which scored a run and cut the Canova lead to 4-1.

The Gang would add one more and then ride the back of starting pitcher Trey Krier as they would go on to earn a 5-1 win over the Mudcats.

Krier threw a complete game and allowed zero earned runs (one unearned run) on five hits and one walk, while striking out nine.

The tournament has been played for more than a week now as fourteen games have occurred since Friday, July 24.

Updated District 4 Bracket- July 31

Four of District 4’s seven state tournament spots have been taken as Canova, Flandreau, Dell Rapids PBR and Dell Rapids Mudcats have all punched their ticket to the state tournament.

That leaves Madison, Lennox, Salem and the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks left to fight for three spots.

Flandreau and Canova will play for the district championship on Saturday at 6:30. The state tournament bracket will be announced sometime Saturday evening.