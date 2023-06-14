Flags at the McCook County Courthouse on June 14, Flag Day, in Salem. Photo courtesy of Brian Havard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each Flag Day about 50 flags are placed on the courthouse lawn of the McCook County Courthouse in Salem.

The flags are casket flags which are in honor of deceased veterans, said Brian Havard, the county’s veterans service officer. The deceased military veterans did not die in battle but they did serve their country, Havard said.

The flags are 8 by 12-feet and cost around $100, Havard said. The American Legion in Salem provides the flags and asks families who want a flag in honor of their deceased veterans for a donation, he said.

Havard said when the flags are displayed, “there is a lot more traffic (by the courthouse). There is a lot more people walking by.”

Flags at the McCook County Courthouse on June 14 in Salem. Photo courtesy of Brian Havard.

Flags at the McCook County Courthouse on June 14 in Salem. Photo courtesy of Brian Havard.

Flags on Main Street in Salem on Flag Day.Photo courtesy of Brian Havard.

The flags allow those veterans to be recognized but it can also inspire a patriotic feeling, Havard said.

Flag Day was officially approved by Congress in 1949, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The federal agency said “Bernard J. Cigrand, a school teacher in Waubeka, Wisconsin, reportedly spent years trying to get Congress to declare June 14 as a national holiday.”

Official credit for inspiring Flag Day was given to William T. Kerr, according to Veterans Affairs. Kerr was at the side of President Harry Truman when he signed the law to declare a National Flag Day on 1949, according to Historical Marker database.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Inc. on Russell Street in Sioux Falls has 27 flags on display throughout the year but adds 14 flags on days such as Flag Day.

Flags on display on Flag Day, June 14, outside the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Inc. on Russell Street in Sioux Falls. Photo courtesy of Brian Phelps

A flag on display each day at the Alliance. Photo courtesy of Brian Phelps

A flag on display each day at the Alliance. Photo courtesy of Brian Phelps

The flags are added “to bring it to the top of people’s minds,” said Brian Phelps, the executive director of the organization. Phelps said he talked with several people on Wednesday who didn’t realize it was Flag Day.

So, the additional 14 flags are a way to remind people of the flag and sacrifices made to preserve our freedom. Flag Day is also an official remembrance of when the Continental Congress approved the design of the American Flag on June 14, 1777, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The city estimates that 15,000 cars pass by here a day,” Phelps said.

There may not be as many cars passing by the businesses on Main Street in Salem but passersby do notice the flags on the street, said Randy Zapp of Zapp Hardware. “They notice them. They hang out into the street,” Zapp said.

The local American Legion provides those flags, Havard said.

Havard and Zapp didn’t exactly know when the tradition started but it’s been at least as long as Zapp has owned the hardware store. He and his wife bought it 36 years ago.

The flags on the Main Street, on several businesses on side streets and the courthouse are flown on Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4, Sept. 11 and weather permitting, on Veterans Day in November, Havard said.

The flags are repaired when possible. They are removed from service when they can’t be repaired. The Legion has an official flag burning ceremony each June 14 to properly dispose of American Flags, Havard said.

Today’s ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street. Havard said the club will dispose of about 175 flags.