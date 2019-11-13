Five Washington student athletes sign letters of intent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Sioux Falls Washington hosted its signing day Wednesday and five student athletes signed letters of intent. One of the athletes is Phekran Kong who is a three-year starter for the Warrior volleyball team.

“It’s a pretty overwhelming feeling, but it’s relieving at the same time, because the whole recruiting process is just so long and like stressful. After committing, it was nice, but now to have it officially done, by signing my letter, it feels really good,” Kong said.

Kong narrowed her choices down to four colleges including Tennessee, Iowa State and Colorado State, but after visiting all of the campuses, she locked her sights on Louisville.

“I really liked all of the schools I ended up visiting, but the coaches made that extra step and built that relationship with me and the people that are important in my life, so I really just love the team,” Kong said.

Kong will graduate in May and begin her college career in Louisville, next fall. The Warriors had four other student-athletes who signed their national letter of intent today including Ganin Thompson who signed to play baseball for Michigan State.

“When I first met them, I had a great connection with them and when I went up to campus, it was just a great feel. It felt like home, it felt like it was where I was supposed to be,” Thompson said.

Thompson had narrowed his decision down to SDSU and Augustana until Michigan State began recruiting him late this summer, giving Ganin an opportunity to further his baseball career.

“It feels great especially know that I get an extra four years to play the sport I love and hopefully with the amount of coaching and all the great guys that will help me improve my skills, I’ll be able to keep going on with it,” Thompson said.

Thompson will begin fall baseball practice next fall after graduating from Washington. Renecca Nichols and Ashtin Wessels are two Warriors that will graduate from Washington in May and further their soccer careers at college. Nichols is a Northwestern commit, while Wessels will further her career at Wayne State.

USD softball will gain a Washington Warrior as Makayla Muchow will continue her softball career with the Coyotes. Muchow is a first baseman and catcher and is a five-time academic-letter award winner with Washington.

KELOLAND Sports wants to recognize local athletes who commit to playing sports in college. Share your student’s story by submitting a photo along with details about what they will do in the future. We will highlight some of the submissions starting Wednesday, November 13.