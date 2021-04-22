Five high school baseball games to stream on KELOLAND.com – April 27 – May 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week is back in full swing as five South Dakota high school baseball games will be livestreamed over the next month.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 – HARRISBURG VS. SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN

The next KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week will feature two of the top teams in the class ‘A’ baseball standings.

Sioux Falls Lincoln will host Harrisburg at 5:00 p.m. at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls.

Harmodon Field – Sioux Falls

MONDAY, MAY 3 – SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN VS. DELL RAPIDS

When the calendar turns to May, the Game of the Week heads north to beautiful Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.

The Quarriers will host Sioux Falls Christian in a class ‘B’, region 3 contest.

When May 3 rolls around, there will only be three weeks left in the regular season, making every contest important.

Rickeman Field – Dell Rapids

Rickeman Field features a unique advantage that other fields don’t possess as there is a press box in centerfield, allowing KELOLAND to shoot the game from a unique angle.

First pitch between the Chargers and Quarriers is set for 5:30 p.m.

A look at the centerfield angle

TUESDAY, MAY 4 – BROOKINGS VS. O’GORMAN

The second KELOLAND.com Game of the Week for the month of May will feature another class ‘A’ contest featuring the Brookings Bobcats and the O’Gorman Knights.

Both baseball teams will be making their first appearances on the Game of the Week.

The contest will stream on May 4 at Harmodon Park. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 11 – HARRISBURG VS. SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT

The Game of the Week will return to Harmodon Park a week later when two of the top teams in class ‘A’ clash as the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders host the Harrisburg Tigers.

The two teams will clash in a double header at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., but only the first game will stream on KELOLAND.com.

MONDAY, MAY 17 – WEST CENTRAL VS. SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN

The final KELOLAND.com Game of the Week of the 2021 high school baseball regular season will feature a class ‘B’, region 3 matchup.

Sioux Falls Christian will host West Central in Renner, which is where the Chargers play their home games.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time as their first contest will be April 27.

The May 17 contest between the Chargers and Trojans will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The class ‘A’ regional tournament play will be played on Saturday, May 22. The class ‘B’ playoffs will be played sometime between May 24-26.

Stay tuned for announcement about potential postseason livestreams.

*The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week schedule is tentative due to the possibility of weather.