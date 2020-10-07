Five games canceled in week seven of high school football; five new games created

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five games have been canceled in week seven of the high school football season as of Wednesday, October 7.

Week 7 Canceled Games
11AAA- Rapid City Central vs. Roosevelt
11A- Milbank vs. Dell Rapids
9AA- Deubrook Area vs. Deuel
9A- Timber Lake vs. 9B Bison
9B- Scotland vs. Alcester-Hudson

A total of 22 games have been canceled in the last two weeks, including twelve games last week.

Rapid City Central vs. Roosevelt

Roosevelt has had their second consecutive game canceled due to COVID-19, following Tuesday’s announcement of positive cases on the Rapid City Central football team.

The Rough Riders, along with the Sioux Falls School District, will be searching for a new team to play on Friday.

Milbank vs. Dell Rapids

Dell Rapids was scheduled to play Milbank, but a COVID-19 situation in Milbank has canceled that game. Milbank also had last weeks game against Madison canceled.

Dell Rapids head coach, Jordan Huska, confirmed to KELOLAND Sports that the Quarriers will not be playing a game on Friday night.

Deubrook Area vs. Deuel

The Deuel School District transitioned to remote learning on October 1, due to ‘he continued climb in positive cases and the large number of close contacts.’

Deuel will return to school on October 12, but until then, all of their school activities, including Friday’s game against Deubrook Area were suspended.

Scotland vs. Alecester-Hudson

Alcester-Hudson was scheduled to host Scotland on Friday, October 9 for their 2020 homecoming game.

The Cubs attempted to explore the nine man teams across South Dakota, and in less than ten minutes, Alcester-Hudson had announced they would host 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton, who was scheduled to have an off week.

Week seven has also seen a tie for the most number of new games created or rescheduled.

A total of five games have been created, including a team that will play two games this week.

Week 7 New Games
11B- Aberdeen Roncalli at Sisseton
11B- Chamberlain at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
9AA Rapid City Christian at 9B Bison
9AA Elkton-Lake Benton at 9B Alcester-Hudson
9A Gayville-Volin at 9B Avon

The Avon Pirates will hit the road on Friday, October 9, to play Irene-Wakonda. Three days later, Avon will play a week seven new game as they host Gaville-Volin.

