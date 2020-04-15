UPDATE: Seven COVID-19 public exposure sites still active in state as two added today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has identified nine locations of possible public exposure for COVID-19 within the state.

Exposure periods for two sites, the Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood and the pharmacy at the Walmart in Yankton, expired.

There are still seven active exposure sites in the state. The most recent sites were announced late this afternoon. Those sites are at O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 2022 S. Minnesota Ave., in Sioux Falls, and Tienda America at 114 S. Franklin Ave., in Sioux Falls. One employee at each site had COVID-19, the DOH said.

Impact periods at O’Reilly Auto Parts are:

Thursday, April 9 – 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10 – 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Impacted periods at Tienda America are:

Monday, April 6 – 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 – 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 – 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 – 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Customers who visited these new locations are any of the other five active sites during the designated dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

Dr. Joshua Clayton of the DOH has said in multiple news briefings that a person positive with COVID-19 will on average have close contact with 10 people. Clayton described closed contact such as three to five minutes of interaction, sitting in the same room with someone, living in the same house or riding in the same vehicle.

The DOH has been working with those with COVID-19 to track their close contacts, officials said.

The five other active locations where potential exposure dates where employees tested positive for COVID-19 are:

Get-n-Go #20 at W. 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue on these dates:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls on these dates:

Sunday, April 5 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Lane Café in Lane: April 1 through April 6.

Walmart #3237 on Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls for an employee who worked in electronics on these dates:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Walmart #2443 on S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls, for an employee who worked as a cashier on these dates:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

In the COVID-19 situation at Smithfield, 126 cases of COVID-19 were in close contact with the 518 plant employees with COVID-19, state officials said.