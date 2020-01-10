First@4: Robbery arrests; USPS sexual harassment lawsuit; city council election heats up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top trending place on KELOLAND.com on Friday afternoon is the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. Here’s the latest forecast update:

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.

The other trending stories today… Three people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in the Sioux Falls area last week.

51-year-old Spencer Brown from Tea and 29-year-old Steven King of Sioux Falls, are facing numerous charges in relation to robbing the Dollar General on west 12th Street, the Red Roof Inn and the Wall Lake gas station.

Authorities also said 29-yar-old Sara Brown of Tea was charged with accessory to robbery.

More charges may come, according to officials.

A 56-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Watertown on Thursday.

The 56-year-old driver of the Yukon and a 54-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. The man died from his injuries, the woman is facing life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was driving the SUV and has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

A Sioux Falls woman, who is marking her 20-year career with the United States Postal Service, is suing her employer in federal court for sexual discrimination and retaliation.

The woman works as a mail clerk at Sioux Falls distribution center.

KELOLAND Investigates reports she is accusing USPS of not following its own policies when it comes to sexual harassment and retaliating against her when she reported what she called a “serial harasser” at work.

The Postal Service issued a statement:

The Postal Service generally does not comment on pending litigation matters and will not publicly address internal personnel matters in accordance with federal privacy laws. At this point, it is important to recognize that a complaint is merely a statement of allegations and the Postal Service has not had the opportunity to respond.



The Postal Service is committed to providing a work environment free of harassment and has a long history of successfully addressing workplace issues.

In a KELOLAND.com Original Report, before voters even go to cast a primary ballot in the presidential election, Sioux Falls residents will be choosing several city council spots. This election is bringing an influx of money into city politics.

One campaign has already raised $70-thousand dollars and, as of this afternoon, he is still running uncontested.

Take a look at why some big donors including former Governor Dennis Daugaard, a who’s who of local business leaders, current city council member Christine Erickson, state lawmakers and South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app.