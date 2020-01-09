First@4: Death ruled homicide; teen crash fueled by alcohol; Noem considers industrial hemp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tow truck driver who was killed last weekend in Watertown is being honored Thursday with more than 250 vehicles in a funeral procession.

Dale Jones was killed as he was trying to remove a car from a ditch in Watertown and was hit by another car that lost control. Friends and family told KELOLAND News Monday Jones was “bigger than life itself.”

The death investigation into Pasqalina Badi, who was found dead Monday on a gravel road south of Sioux Falls, has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

Sioux Falls Police say the manner of death was strangulation.

There have been no new charges filed and multiple agencies continue to investigate the crime. Amir Beaudion Jr. is the prime suspect, according to authorities.

Four teenage girls were injured after a crash on Rice Street Wednesday night in Sioux Falls.

According to police, the car was going east on Rice Street when it hit a curb, went into the ditch and hit a tree and some railroad ties that were in the ditch. All four teenagers were taken to the hospital.

The driver was a 17-year-old girl and she’s facing DUI charges. Police issued underage drinking charges to three of the girls, including the driver.

From the Capitol News Bureau… South Dakota’s fight over industrial hemp might soon be over.

Governor Kristi Noem tells KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer, she won’t use her veto this year to stop legalization a second time, provided the Legislature stays within what she described as “guardrails.”

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.