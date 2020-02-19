First@4: Chipotle is coming to Sioux Falls; Groton HS student apologizes; Habitat ReStore salvaging

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Sioux Falls. Lloyd Companies announced on Wednesday the chain will be part of the Empire Place, a new retail development in front of the Empire Mall. This will mark the first Chipotle in the state.

A traffic stop in Harding County ended in a drug arrest Monday night.

A deputy with the Harding County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a vehicle and noticed a small, plastic baggie filled with a white substance.



After the driver was arrested, the officer found a “substantial amount of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia”.

A Groton High School basketball player is facing consequences for a derogatory video he posted on social media.

The video references a basketball game between Groton and Mobridge-Pollock. Daniel Swartos is the Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association. He says the SDHSAA and the two schools have been working closely together regarding the situation.

You can read the statement from Groton Area School District online right now.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: The state Unified Judicial System needs more than what the governor has requested to bring its budget into line with growing demands that already strain circuit courts, two South Dakota Supreme Court members told state lawmakers Wednesday.

They outlined the court system’s budget priorities, including about $2 million more than Governor Kristi Noem’s recommended $59,146,045. The current budget is $58,301,098.

Tomar Park is one of the areas that took on major flooding last spring. This year, the City of Sioux Falls is looking to help people living in that area by offering a voluntary buy-out program for residents who are looking to move in anticipation of future flooding.

But before remnants of these homes hit the landfill, staff with the Habitat For Humanity ReStore will be combing through the buildings for anything salvageable.

