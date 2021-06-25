First@4: Wylie Park reopens following search; Lowest reported COVID hospitalizations; Town-hall style meetings scheduled for medical marijuana rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

One new death was reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health as hospitalizations reached the lowest level reported.

A suspicious object found at Wylie Park in Aberdeen temporarily closed the park. The Department of Criminal Investigations’ Bomb Squad was requested to aid in the search of the park before it was re-opened.

The South Dakota Department of Health will host two town hall meetings to discuss and answer questions on the proposed medical marijuana rules released on Thursday.