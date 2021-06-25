First@4: Wylie Park reopens following search; Lowest reported COVID hospitalizations; Town-hall style meetings scheduled for medical marijuana rules

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

One new death was reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health as hospitalizations reached the lowest level reported.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 14 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,030; Active cases at 170

A suspicious object found at Wylie Park in Aberdeen temporarily closed the park. The Department of Criminal Investigations’ Bomb Squad was requested to aid in the search of the park before it was re-opened.

UPDATE: ‘Probable explosive device’ found at Aberdeen’s Wylie Park

The South Dakota Department of Health will host two town hall meetings to discuss and answer questions on the proposed medical marijuana rules released on Thursday.

S.D. draft rules on medical marijuana are focus of state’s telephone ‘town hall’ meetings Monday
On demand program helps keep the wheels on the bus going round in Sioux Falls

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 