First@4: Winter returns; SFPD search for robbery suspect; Ravnsborg-Boever investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Forty-one more South Dakotans have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Health Department.

The youngest person who died was in their 20s. Followed by a person in their 40s and three people in their 50s. This brings the total number of South Dakotans who have died from the virus, to 1,430. Health officials also reported 506 new positive cases, with a total of nearly 7,100 total active cases in the state.

312 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota. So far, just over 5,500 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Winter made its return to KELOLAND yesterday, and the cleanup is well underway, including one man who isn’t accustom to shoveling snow.

Erick Anderson is visiting his parents for Christmas and decided to pick up a shovel following yesterday’s blizzard. The Sioux Falls native has spent most of the past two decades living in Southern California.

He missed out on a “not so hot” 71 degrees today. Anderson says he could do without South Dakota’s frigid wind gusts, but is looking forward to a white Christmas.

Sioux Falls Police are searching for a male suspect in a robbery reported at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 at business near East 18th Street and South Cleveland Avenue.

The suspect threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded money, police said. The employee was not hurt, police said. The suspect fled to the south south.

All reports, including the final autopsy for victim Joseph Boever, have been provided to the local prosecutor to decide whether to file criminal charges against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a state Department of Public Safety spokesman said Thursday.

Among the information was a toxicology report on Boever. “That was received and sent straight to the prosecutor. I don’t know what it says,” Tony Mangan said. The DPS spokesman told KELOLAND News he’s not aware of any further investigative activity at this time.

Still publicly undisclosed is the direction Boever was walking and whether a light he carried was on.