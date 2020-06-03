1  of  2
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1016 Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results

First@4: Winners of the GOP nominations; more arrests coming from Empire Mall; DOH update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Representative Dusty Johnson has won the Republican primary for the United States House of Representatives.

And, Senator Mike Rounds will represent the Republician Party in South Dakota’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. 

On Tuesday, Johnson defeated Liz Marty May to represent South Dakota’s at-large congressional district. Rounds defeated Scyller Borglum in the GOP primary election. 

Sen. Mike Rounds wins GOP nomination in South Dakota Primary
Dusty Johnson wins GOP U.S. House nomination

You can learn the rest of Winners of the South Dakota legislative primaries in a report online right now from our Capital News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer

Winners of South Dakota legislative primaries

The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the fourth day in a row as new test results were announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Total positive cases are now at 5,162. Recoveries are at 4,084, 94 more than Tuesday. 

And active cases are at 1,016, which is only one additional case from Tuesday. 

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1016

Coronavirus pandemic numbers are improving overall in the state but South Dakota Department of Health officials say it’s not time to abandon practices that led to improvement.

Both Josh Clayton, the DOH epidemiologist, and S.D. Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, said, physical social distancing of at least six feet in group settings, wearing cloth masks and protecting the vulnerable population should still continue. 

DOH officials said COVID-19 numbers keep improving but masks, social distance still part of the new normal

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says he expects to see more arrests coming from the Empire Mall riot on Sunday night.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted photos of suspected rioters on their social media. Clemens said some have already been identified.

Another round of pictures is being released today. Crime stoppers is one way to submit your tips or possible identification of these individuals, according to Clemens.

More arrests coming from Empire Mall riot

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is proceeding with caution when it comes to COVID-19, as well as the protests that are turning angry downtown.

Pennington County is currently at a 6.7% positive testing rate, but Allender says the rate used to be much higher.

Three protests have taken place in Rapid City. Allender says the three begin peaceful, but with each passing day when it begins to get dark out, the protests take a turn.

You can find out what city officials are doing to help deescalate these protests in this story online now.

While COVID-19 numbers improve in Rapid City, unpeaceful protests escalate

