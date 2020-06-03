First@4: Winners of the GOP nominations; more arrests coming from Empire Mall; DOH update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Representative Dusty Johnson has won the Republican primary for the United States House of Representatives.

And, Senator Mike Rounds will represent the Republician Party in South Dakota’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

On Tuesday, Johnson defeated Liz Marty May to represent South Dakota’s at-large congressional district. Rounds defeated Scyller Borglum in the GOP primary election.

Winners of the South Dakota legislative primaries

The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the fourth day in a row as new test results were announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Total positive cases are now at 5,162. Recoveries are at 4,084, 94 more than Tuesday.

And active cases are at 1,016, which is only one additional case from Tuesday.

Coronavirus pandemic numbers are improving overall in the state but South Dakota Department of Health officials say it’s not time to abandon practices that led to improvement.

Both Josh Clayton, the DOH epidemiologist, and S.D. Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, said, physical social distancing of at least six feet in group settings, wearing cloth masks and protecting the vulnerable population should still continue.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says he expects to see more arrests coming from the Empire Mall riot on Sunday night.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted photos of suspected rioters on their social media. Clemens said some have already been identified.

Another round of pictures is being released today. Crime stoppers is one way to submit your tips or possible identification of these individuals, according to Clemens.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is proceeding with caution when it comes to COVID-19, as well as the protests that are turning angry downtown.

Pennington County is currently at a 6.7% positive testing rate, but Allender says the rate used to be much higher.

Three protests have taken place in Rapid City. Allender says the three begin peaceful, but with each passing day when it begins to get dark out, the protests take a turn.

You can find out what city officials are doing to help deescalate these protests in this story online now.