First@4: Wind damage; COVID-19 case numbers; “Increased costs” on security with governor’s travels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Blizzard warnings continue for eastern KELOLAND until this evening; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.

The strong winds left damage behind in parts of South Dakota. At a gas station in Belle Fourche, part of a cover over the pumps was blown off on Thursday. Law enforcement agencies from across the area shared photos of semis that tipped in the wind.

We want to see any damage in your area. Send photos, a brief description and your name to uShare@keloland.com.

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday in South Dakota.

425 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,937. Total recovered cases are at 98,576 with active cases at 4,732.

The death toll is now at 1,629.

The much talked about travel of Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) was part of the discussion of a Joint Committee hearing on Appropriations this week.

KELOLAND News has been documenting Noem’s travel schedule throughout the fall, which included trips to at least seven different states in October campaigning for President Donald Trump.

While a fiscal officer for the governor’s office says non-state business travel costs are not paid for with state funds, the governor’s security is provided by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, so that department saw some increased spending.

We’re taking a closer look at the topic in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.