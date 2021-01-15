First@4: Wind damage; COVID-19 case numbers; “Increased costs” on security with governor’s travels

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Blizzard warnings continue for eastern KELOLAND until this evening; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.

The strong winds left damage behind in parts of South Dakota. At a gas station in Belle Fourche, part of a cover over the pumps was blown off on Thursday. Law enforcement agencies from across the area shared photos of semis that tipped in the wind.

We want to see any damage in your area. Send photos, a brief description and your name to uShare@keloland.com.

PHOTOS: Wind damage across KELOLAND
See More

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday in South Dakota.

425 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,937. Total recovered cases are at 98,576 with active cases at 4,732.

The death toll is now at 1,629.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 425 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,629; Active cases at 4,732

The much talked about travel of Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) was part of the discussion of a Joint Committee hearing on Appropriations this week.

KELOLAND News has been documenting Noem’s travel schedule throughout the fall, which included trips to at least seven different states in October campaigning for President Donald Trump.  

While a fiscal officer for the governor’s office says non-state business travel costs are not paid for with state funds, the governor’s security is provided by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, so that department saw some increased spending.

We’re taking a closer look at the topic in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

Fiscal officer for Gov. Noem’s office tells committee ‘There has been some increased costs’ on security

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 