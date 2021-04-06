First@4: Wildfires keep firefighters busy; COVID-19 case count; Sioux Falls landfill passes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grassfires kept firefighters in Deuel County busy Monday night.

Crews with the Gary Volunteer Fire Department were called to help with a wildland fire in Minnesota. Firefighters with the Marietta and Madison fire departments also responded, officials say.

Less than an hour later, crews with Clear Lake and Goodwin fire departments were called to a wildland fire northwest of Clear Lake.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 163 new total COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 118,680.

There are 98 current coronavirus hospitalizations, up from Monday.

You can take a closer look at today’s numbers on the coronavirus page at KELOLAND.com.

About 55,000 free passes to use the Sioux Falls regional landfill are arriving in mailboxes.

That free pass means an individual can bring items to the landfill one time for free from April 1 through September 4.

The free pass allows the holder to bring up to five tons or 10,000 pounds (total gross weight) to the landfill. The pass has some limits such as only four tires or two mattresses.

Severe weather is a possibility in part of KELOLAND later in the day.