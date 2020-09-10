First@4: White House’s Task Force and COVID-19 in South Dakota; Smithfield Foods fined by OSHA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s headlines.

Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest report from the department of health.

On Thursday, 263 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total count to 15,834, up from Wednesday (15,571). Total recoveries increased to 13,201, up 237 from Wednesday (12,964).

Active cases increased to 2,456, up 22 from Wednesday (2,434).

The latest report from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force recommends South Dakota step up testing significantly.

The documents are not public, but ABC News was able to get a copy of the latest report.

It says South Dakota’s high positivity rate and insufficient testing levels are quote “deeply concerning.”

The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, which in April became the top coronavirus hotspot in America, has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The meat packing company will need to pay more than $13,000, after four employees died and more than 1,000 others got sick at the Sioux Falls plant. That’s the maximum penalty allowed by law.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… The South Dakota Supreme Court has made an important decision regarding division of marital property in a divorce.

The justices unanimously ruled Thursday that a substantial amount of the value of a Kingsbury County farm owned by a previously married couple from rural Lake Preston shouldn’t automatically be the property of solely one spouse.

You can find the full story from Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer online right now.