First@4: What’s happening with Veterans Parkway; Police asking for help with park vandalism; Cheyenne Sioux Tribe intervenes in Gov. Noem’s lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

On Friday, 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,911.

No new deaths were reported.

Active cases are now at 568, down from Thursday.

The process of connecting eastern Sioux Falls to Interstate 29 is underway. 

The officials in charge of the 8.5-mile, four-year road construction project want to hear from the public. Currently, a virtual public meeting is being held through May 29 on the project’s website where people can offer comments and learn more about the project. 

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is speaking out in an attempt to set the record straight on what they say is an issue in which they have been misrepresented.

The Tribe has filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit filed by Gov. Kristi Noem against the U.S. Department of Interior over her desire to shoot 4th of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore this summer.

The Watertown Police Department is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with vandalism on a playground.

Officers were called to Belmont Park on Wednesday for graffiti on the playground equipment. Authorities say someone used spray paint and a marker to vandalize the area. 

