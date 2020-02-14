First@4: Water main breaks; Trail Ridge Senior Living residents’ love advice; Susan B. Anthony Elementary celebrates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at your top stories on this Friday afternoon.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… According to a city official, there have been two major water main breaks already this year.

They happened within two weeks of each other. About 40 to 60 water main breaks happen a year in Sioux Falls. The most recent one happened at the Empire Mall on Thursday. You can read this full story from Digital Reporter Whitney Fowkes below.

Trail Ridge Senior Living is celebrating love on Valentine’s Day. The longest married pair has enjoyed 70 years together. One of the couples met while living at Trail Ridge.

The marketing department decided to ask for relationship advice for a special social media post. You can find their responses in this story:

Susan B. Anthony students in Sioux Falls are remembering the woman their school is named after. Speakers from the community who have been inspired by the champion for women’s rights are stopping by the school to share Anthony’s part of history. Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday would be Saturday.

Matt Holsen will have more on this story TONIGHT at 6 p.m.

Legislation that would block local governments throughout South Dakota from regulating containers such as bags and boxes, as well as beverage straws, failed Thursday in the state House of Representatives.

Representative Doug Post, a Volga Republican, gave his notice to reconsider after the vote of 30 yes, 33 no and seven excused. Standard legislation needs at least 36 votes to get through the House.