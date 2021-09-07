First@4: Vaccine requirement for Avera employees; Active COVID-19 cases pass 6,000; Free vaccination clinic today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Avera Health will require full COVID-19 vaccination for physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1, 2021.

The health care system made the announcement Tuesday. It cited a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study shows that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.

Active COVID-19 cases passed the 6,000 mark in South Dakota as of Tuesday; the last time that number was above 6,000 was January 7, 2021.

There were 453 new total cases reported on Tuesday. The state’s total case count is now at 134,308.

Today is the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by community health partners and the Sioux Falls School District.

You can get your first shot at the Kenny Anderson Community Center until 6:30 p.m.

You can choose between the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Any person, age 12 and up, who wishes to receive the vaccine will return to the same community center three weeks later for the second dose.

The Sioux Falls City Council will hear a second reading of two ordinances dealing with medical marijuana licensing and zoning in the city at the Tuesday evening meeting.

