First@4: Vaccine requirement for Avera employees; Active COVID-19 cases pass 6,000; Free vaccination clinic today

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Avera Health will require full COVID-19 vaccination for physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1, 2021.

The health care system made the announcement Tuesday. It cited a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study shows that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.

Avera Health announces employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Active COVID-19 cases passed the 6,000 mark in South Dakota as of Tuesday; the last time that number was above 6,000 was January 7, 2021.

There were 453 new total cases reported on Tuesday. The state’s total case count is now at 134,308.

Review the latest COVID-19 case counts on KELOLAND.com.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 453 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,074; Active cases at 6,182

Today is the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by community health partners and the Sioux Falls School District.

You can get your first shot at the Kenny Anderson Community Center until 6:30 p.m.

You can choose between the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Any person, age 12 and up, who wishes to receive the vaccine will return to the same community center three weeks later for the second dose.

Where and when you can find COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls City Council will hear a second reading of two ordinances dealing with medical marijuana licensing and zoning in the city at the Tuesday evening meeting.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will bring you updates from the City Council meeting tonight on KELOLAND News at 10.

Medical marijuana ordinances up for discussion by Sioux Falls City Council

Watch the video above the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Download the KELOLAND News app to check the top headlines while you are on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 