First@4: VA requiring health care personnel to get COVID-19 vaccine; 3 people killed in crash identified; Additional traffic lights to be added during Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be required for VA health care personnel.

The VA says in a release that each employee will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.

The VA says in recent weeks they have had four employees die due to COVID-19. None of them were vaccinated.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a crash off Interstate 229 last week.

According to authorities, Sean Morck, Breanne Gaffin and Kali Johnson died in a one-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Great Plains Zoo is looking out for the health of its animals during the upcoming heat wave.

Due to the heat, the Australian Sheep Walk Through exhibit closed at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

It will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Numbers show gambling action was strong in June in Deadwood.

Gamblers lost more than $11 million in slot machines and more than $1 million on table games.

The losses were bigger than during the similar month last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, or for June 2019.

August, the month when the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally is held, has been Deadwood’s strongest month since gambling was legalized by South Dakota voters in 1988.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says it will install temporary traffic signals during the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Officials say reduced speed limits and additional traffic lights will be activated due to the expected increase in traffic at this year’s Sturgis Rally.

The traffic signals will be up and functioning prior to Thursday, August 5 and will remain in operation until Monday, August 16.